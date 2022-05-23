Central bank sets up the Payments Committee

The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania has decided to set up a Payments Committee. The structure has an advisory role and supports the NBR Board in fulfilling its duties regarding the promotion and monitoring of the proper functioning of payment systems and payment instruments in Romania, as well as those related to the authorization and supervision of services and payment instruments.

The new Committee will identify the measures needed to strengthen the retail payments market and develop an integrated payments market and it will submit proposals for measures to support the development of the payments market, including to increase the security of payments and to maintain users’ confidence in payment tools and services. It will also monitor technological progress and market developments in the field of payment services at national level and will establish strategies in the field of payments taking into account the impact of European, international and national regulations on payments in the Romanian payments market.

At the same time, the Payments Committee aims at identifying barriers to increasing financial inclusion in terms of payment services, the tools used and the costs involved, while facilitating close cooperation between the parties involved in the provision of payment services and instruments.

Representatives of payment service providers in Romania may be invited to the meetings of the Committee, including FinTech-type companies and the business environment, central government authorities, as well as other entities with relevant responsibilities in the field of payments, the NBR says in a press release.