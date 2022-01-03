Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves mount to over EUR 40 bln at 2021 end

The National Bank of Romania announced that the foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 40,475 million on 31 December 2021, compared to EUR 39,283 million on 30 November 2021.

During the month, the following flows were recorded:

EUR 5,023 million worth of inflows representing: changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the NBR; inflows into the Ministry of Finance’s accounts (including the first tranche of the loan from the European Commission under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan – NRRP – in amount of EUR 1,851 million); inflows into the European Commission’s account and other;

EUR 3,831 million worth of outflows representing: changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the NBR; interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5,356 million.

On 31 December 2021, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 45,831 million, compared to EUR 44,588 million on 30 November 2021.

During January 2022, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 152 million.