Consumption down by 22pc during the second month of emergency state

The retail turnover has decreased by 22.3% in April, the second month when there was state of emergency in Romania as against March, following the declining fuel sales (-35.1%), non-foodstuff (-22.3%) and foodstuff, drinks and tobacco (-15.5%), according to the latest report by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

As against April last year, the retail turnover has been down by 18.5% following decreases of fuel sales (-37.7%), non-food products (-21,6%) and foodstuff, drinks and tobacco (-5.0%).

On the other hand, the consumption has bene up by 1% in the first four months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.