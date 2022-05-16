EC has halved its estimates for the growth of the Romanian economy in 2022 to 2.6%

After a robust growth in 2021, Romania’s economy is expected to slow to 2.6% in 2022, as inflation reduces disposable income and the war in Ukraine affects confidence in the economy, supply chains and investment, according to the economic forecast published by the European Commission (EC) on Monday.

In comparison, in February, before the invasion of Ukraine, the Community Executive estimated that Romania’s economy will register an advance of 4.2% this year.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates economic growth of 2.2% for this year in Romania, according to its latest report.

The EBRD believes that Romania’s economy would register an advance of 2.5% this year, compared to an increase of 2.8% forecast in March 2022, and 3% next year, compared to an estimate of 4.1%.