EU countries reach deal on the emergency reduction of natural gas consumption

The member states of the European Union have reached an agreement on the emergency plan regarding the reduction of natural gas consumption of the community block in an attempt to mitigate the impact of a possible complete cessation of the supply of Russian gas.

The plan provides for a voluntary 15% reduction in gas consumption by member states between August and March 2023, according to dpa.

The Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, confirmed in the afternoon that member states had reached an agreement, without specifying its provisions.

? #TTE Energy | ? This was not a Mission Impossible! Ministers have reached a political agreement on gas demand reduction ahead of the upcoming winter.#EU2022CZ pic.twitter.com/XBnKuTs75W — EU2022_CZ (@EU2022_CZ) July 26, 2022

The European Commission proposed last Wednesday that member states reduce their gas consumption by 15% between August and March, compared to the average consumption during the same period in the period 2016-2021. “It is a likely scenario that there could be a total disruption of Russian gas supplies, which would affect the entire European Union,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned last week. She also warned EU member states earlier in July to prepare for a total shutdown of natural gas exports from Gazprom.