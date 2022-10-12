EUR 1.5 bln state aid for large energy consumers

The government in Bucharest has today adopted the emergency ordinance on the establishment of a state aid scheme of 1.5 billion euros in the period 2022-2030 for large energy consumers, a scheme previously approved by the European Commission.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the new measures adopted by the normative act aim to establish, for the period 2022-2030, a state aid scheme for enterprises in sectors considered to be exposed to a real risk of relocation of carbon dioxide emissions due to significant indirect costs which they actually bear as a result of transferring the costs of greenhouse gas emissions into the price of electricity.

The Emergency Ordinance was adopted following the decision of the European Commission regarding the authorization of the new state aid scheme granted to enterprises in energy-intensive sectors in the amount of 1.5 billion euros, which will grant partial compensation to large energy-consuming enterprises faced with a increase in electricity prices resulting from the indirect costs of emissions within the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

Enterprises who are entitled for such aid must observe some eligibility criteria, such as to have incurred costs with indirect emissions in the period 2021-2030, to not register outstanding debits to the general consolidated budget of the state or to local budgets, to not be in insolvency or bankruptcy procedures.