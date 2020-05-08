Eurostat: Romania’s GDP was higher than Czechia’s, Portugal’s or Greece’s in 2019

The EU’s GDP (27 countries) stood at around EUR 13,900 billion in 2019 for current prices, while in real terms the EU’s GDP was 17% higher in 2019 than in 2009, reads the latest report by Eurostat.

Around a quarter of the EU’s GDP was generated by Germany (24.7%), followed by France (17.4%), Italy (12.8%), Spain (8.9%) and the Netherlands (5.8%).



On the opposite side, ten EU member states had a contribution lower than 1% to the total EU’s GDP: Malta (0.1%), Estonia, Cyprus and Latvia (0.2% each), Lithuania and Slovenia (0.3% each), Bulgaria and Croatia (0,4% each), Luxembourg (0.5%) and Slovakia (0.7%).

Romania’s contribution to the EU’s total GDP stood at 1.6% last year.

Romania ranks better than Portugal, whose contribution to the EU’s GDP was 1.5% or than Greece (1.3%).

Romania’s Gross Domestic Product last year stood at around EUR 223 billion for current prices, more than Czechia (EUR 220 bln) and Portugal (EUR 212 bln).