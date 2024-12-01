Exit poll parliamentary elections 2024

PSD obtains 26% of the votes in the 2024 parliamentary elections, followed by AUR, with 19%, and PNL and USR tied, show the results of the exit poll conducted by CURS and presented at 9:00 p.m., the time when voting ended in Romania.

POT, the newly founded party that supported Călin Georgescu, crosses the electoral threshold.

The CURS exit poll results for the 2024 parliamentary elections are valid only for polling stations on Romanian territory, without taking into account polling stations abroad.

CURS exit poll results for the 2024 parliamentary elections, valid for 8:00 p.m.:

Chamber of Deputies

PSD – 26.00%

AUR – 19.00%

PNL – 15.50%

USR – 15.50%

S.O.S. – 5.50%

Partidul Oamenilor Tineri (POT) – 5.50%

UDMR – 5%

SENS – 3.30%

REPER – 1.20%

FD – 1.1%

Other parties – 2.40%

Senate

PSD – 26.10%

AUR – 19.20%

PNL – 15.90%

USR – 15.60%

S.O.S. – 5.40%

Partidul Oamenilor Tineri (POT) – 5.40%

UDMR – 5%

SENS – 3.20%

REPER – 1.30%

FD – 1.20%

Other parties – 1.70%

The Diaspora will also gather 8% of the votes on this day, which are missing from the above estimates. And the exit polls on Saturday overestimated the PSD candidate by over 10%.

Marcel Ciolacu was cautious and said that “I understood the signal” and that he would not make any more statements until the votes are counted. Elena Lasconi also urged patience to see the final results.

Marcel Ciolacu, the outgoing president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), declared, after the exit poll results from the parliamentary elections were released, that the Romanian vote “is an important signal” to develop the country through investments with European money. “I understand the responsibility we have towards Romania. I believe that we all need to look at today’s result. It is an important signal that the Romanians have sent to the political class. Basically, let’s continue to develop the country with European money, but at the same time protect our identity, national values ​​and faith. We need to focus on counting every vote in every polling station correctly,” Ciolacu declared at the PSD headquarters.

AUR leader George Simion welcomed the results of the sovereignist parties and launched an attack on the polling companies: “I don’t believe in exit polls.” “They falsified the ballot papers, the ballot boxes, those who did this should be held accountable. The police must do their duty. We don’t believe in exit polls, they were wrong last Sunday. Today the Romanian people voted overwhelmingly for the sovereignist forces. What we wanted 5 years ago. PSD and PNL are out of a major government. I want to congratulate the new forces, POT, SOS Romania and Sens,” said George Simion, at the AUR headquarters.

“Today the Romanian people spoke, not the lying opinion polls, not part of the enslaved press that set us against each other. It’s our time to speak and be listened to. The system tried to defeat us, but it didn’t succeed,” he added. According to the first exit poll estimates, AUR is credited with about 19% of the votes, after PSD.

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has accredited four polling institutions this year to conduct exit polls: Avangarde S.R.L. Socio-Behavioral Studies Group, The Center for International Research and Analysis S.R.L. (CIRA), the Center for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS), and ARA Public Opinion SRL (ARA). However, Avangarde and CIRA have decided not to conduct exit polls for Sunday’s parliamentary elections either, so the first results of Sunday’s vote will be provided by CURS and ARA. The parliamentary elections this Sunday will determine the next composition of the Parliament, consisting of 332 deputies and 137 senators. The electoral system is proportional, designed to limit political fragmentation in the Romanian Parliament. Thus, in order to obtain mandates, political parties must exceed the electoral threshold of 5% of the national vote (validly cast votes) or at least 20% of the votes from at least four electoral districts. Electoral alliances must pass a higher threshold, namely 8% for two-party alliances, 9% for three-party alliances, and 10% for multi-party alliances.

The turnout by 9 p.m. stood at 52,34 %, with 9,425,701 Romanians having voted in the country and in Diaspora by this hour.