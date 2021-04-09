Exports down, imports up. Foreign trade’s bill gets over EUR 3 bln in the first two months of 2021

Over 3 billion euros is the difference between the sums Romania has to pay for imports and the sums obtained from exports, according to a latest report by the National Statistics Institute (INS). The Romanian exports have declined by almost 40% int he first two months of 2021, while imports have been slightly up (0.2%).

During January 1, February 28, the FOB exports amounted to 11192.2 million euro and the CIF

imports amounted to 14262.2 million euro. During the same period, the exports decreased by 3.7% and the imports increased by 0.2%, compared to the similar time in 2020.

In the first two months of this year, the FOB-CIF commercial deficit was of 3070.0 million euro, 455.9

million euro more than in the similar period last year. In February 2021, the FOB exports amounted to 5786.5 million euro and the CIF imports amounted to 7675.8 million euro, a commercial deficit of 1889.3 million euro being registered.

Compared to February 2020, the exports decreased by 2.5% and the imports increased by 6.1%

in February 2021.

During the first month of 2021, important shares in the structure of exports and imports are represented by the following groups of goods: machinery and transport equipment (50.0% for export and 37.2% for import) and other manufactured goods (30.1% for export and 30.2% for import).

In January-February, 2021, the Intra-EU27 trade of goods amounted to 8454.1 million euro for dispatches and to 10520.8 million euro for arrivals, representing 75.5% of total exports and 73.8% of total imports.

During the same time interval, the Extra-EU27 trade of goods amounted to 2738.1 million euro for exports and to 3741.4 million euro for imports, representing 24.5% of total exports and 26.2% of total imports.