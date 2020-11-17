Google Pay, available through several banking apps in Romania

Google Pay is available trough several banking applications in Romania starting this week, with Revolut, Banca Transilvania, ING Bank and Orange Money among them.

Revolut has announced the launch of Google Pay for customers in Romania. Google Pay enables Android users to make fast and simple payments online, in-store, in-app and more. It is a safe and secure service already recognised by consumers worldwide, and protected by an advanced security infrastructure.

As of today, Romania customers with Android phones will have the ability to set up Google Pay within the Revolut app, through the use of a ‘Push Provisioning’ feature. This enables customers who are new to Revolut to add their Revolut Mastercard or Visa card into their phone’s digital wallet with a single tap and start spending instantly, even before the physical card arrives in the post.

Revolut customers will be able to use Google Pay to pay online and contactless in stores. Google Pay doesn’t share customers’ actual card number with vendors in shops or online, so their information stays secure.

James Carpenter, Product Owner for Card Payments at Revolut said: “Our 13 million global customers are fast moving away from cash in the majority of the markets we operate in, and this has accelerated since the start of the year, so launching Google Pay in Romania is a very positive step forward in enabling our Romania customers to safely use their money in the way that they want to. Our ultimate goal is to build the world’s first truly global financial superapp, and giving our customers tools such as Google Pay in order to make payments quickly, conveniently and securely is vital to achieving this.”

Orange Romania has also announced today that any client who has a mobile phone number in Orange Romania network can download the Orange Money app, with an instant virtual card issued that he can use to activate Google Pay and make contactless payments with the phone.

Activation of the payment function through Google Pay can be easily done through Orange Money, Android version, “My Cards” sections” by pushing the button “Add in Google Pay”.

Once activated, Google Pay simplifies the payment authorization process in stores, without introducing the PIN of the card.



ING Bank customers will also be able to pay contactless through Google Pay as of today. During the past months, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the card payments have outranked the cash withdrawals within ING, while the access to mobile banking apps through smartphones has been up by 50% as against the same period last year. ING Bank has around 80% of the active customers in Home’Banl, with over 50,000 joining since the start of the pandemic. At present, 93% of the Home’Bank accesses are made from mobile devices.

The bank apps with Google Pay available in Romania so far:

Revolut

Curve

Transferwise

ING Bank

UniCredit Bank

Banca Transilvania

Alpha Bank

CEC Bank

Viva Wallet

Orange Money