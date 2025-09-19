Government to Decide Next Week on Extending Food Price Caps

A decision on capping the addition to basic foods will be communicated next week, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said on Thursday evening. He also mentioned that market data is currently being collected, the evolution is being analyzed and the reaction of large distributors is being monitored, and a decision will be made based on this data.

Also, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan is meeting with representatives of large stores on Friday morning to discuss capping the commercial markup on basic foods. The capping scheme expires at the end of this month, and PSD and UDMR want it to be continued.

The Prime Minister wants to find out from the big retailers what the elimination of this cap means, but also what the effects have been so far. Everything comes in the context in which the governing coalition has not been able to find a common denominator regarding this measure. The Social Democrats, on the one hand, together with the UDMR, claim that with the elimination of the cap on the surcharge for basic foods, prices will also increase. The PSD brought several figures to the last meeting of the coalition, some from the INS, others from the Competition Council, to show that this measure was good and to request its extension until March 2026. On the other hand, Ilie Bolojan, together with those from the USR, believes that this measure has had minimal to no effects.

On Thursday, Bolojan was asked on Euronews what would happen to basic food prices if the current price cap were no longer in place.

“From the 1st [of next month], this cap is expected to expire, and at the end of June, when it was extended for an additional three months, the discussion we had in the Government at that time was that this would be the last extension. That was the discussion we had back then. Regarding the capping of food prices, there are three fundamental aspects to this issue. First, the measure of intervening in the market, in general, is not a solution, because any kind of market intervention generates disruptions. For example, if you limit a price in a certain area—just like a water mattress you jump on—those who want to recover their margin can shift the losses to other products,” Bolojan stated.

He emphasized that in order to have quality products, agricultural production must be supported.

“The second and third issues are fundamental. To have good prices and quality products, we must support the growth of agro-food production in Romania, support processing so that we have more Romanian products, more quality products, make our companies more competitive—in short, support the agro-food industry. This is what we need to do in the coming years, because we are facing significant deficits here. The second aspect is ensuring fair competition, meaning that all Romanian producers have access to supermarkets and distribution chains, all products are treated fairly, and in a country like Romania, Romanian producers are promoted and encouraged,” Prime Minister Bolojan explained.

He was asked whether it was possible for this cap to be extended.

“In this case, the issue is to have rational arguments and see what data support such a decision. These decisions are not made on the spur of the moment. The previous extension was indeed made immediately, automatically, because it was three days after the Government took office, and we couldn’t conduct studies at that time. Now, we are gathering all the market data, seeing how prices evolved, observing how major distributors might react based on their projections, and based on all this information, we will make a decision, which we will announce next week,” Ilie Bolojan stated.

Government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu said on Saturday that the decision not to extend the commercial markup cap on basic foods was made by the ruling coalition, without any opposing opinion at the time.

Previously, PSD interim leader Sorin Grindeanu stated that he would urgently request clarifications from government partners regarding the removal of the commercial markup cap on basic foods, arguing that the topic had not been discussed within the coalition and that PSD could not agree with this decision.

Retailers Frustrated by Basic Food Price Cap Regulations

On Friday, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan met with representatives of retailers to discuss the commercial markup cap on basic food products, a measure contested by PSD. A final decision is expected next week.

The meeting took place at Victoria Palace with the Romanian Association of Major Commercial Networks to consult on the potential removal of the commercial markup cap on basic food items. Attendees included Prime Minister Bolojan, the Prime Minister’s honorary advisor Ionuț Dumitru, the Chief of the Chancellery Mihai Jurca, and a state advisor from the Chancellery.

At the end of the discussions, retailer representatives did not make statements to the press; instead, the Government issued an official communication.

During the meeting, retailers expressed that they do not agree with state intervention in the economy, and therefore also oppose the capping of commercial markups on food products, the Government stated. “However, given the current situation, they will comply with the Government’s decision in this regard,” the press release noted.

There was also a discussion about promoting Romanian products. Retailer representatives said they are willing to help promote Romanian producers on international markets under competitive conditions. In addition, they emphasized the need for Romania to increase domestic food production.

The Government reported that Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated that, in collaboration with the business environment, “public policies will be developed to support Romanian producers.” Following today’s consultations, further political discussions will take place before a final decision is made regarding whether to extend the commercial markup cap on basic food products.