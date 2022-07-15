Gov’t puts EUR 1 bln in energy efficiency and green energy production for self-consumption

The government will adopt an emergency ordinance that provides one billion euros in funding for energy efficiency and green energy production, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday.

“We are adopting an emergency ordinance which is drafted at the level of the Ministry of European Investments and Projects and which provides funding of one billion euros, 500 million being allocated to local authorities for energy efficiency and green energy production, for own consumption. In this way, local authorities will be able to invest this money in thermal efficiency, lighting and heating. We are talking about measures that will be intended for schools, hospitals, for public lighting, for housing “, said the prime minister, at the beginning of the Government meeting.

He added that another 500 million euros will be allocated to SMEs. “The money can be used for energy efficiency in production halls and, of course, the production of green energy for own consumption,” he said.