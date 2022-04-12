Inflation in March surged to 10.2 pc

The annual inflation rate in March 2022 compared to March 2021 is 10.2%, says the latest report by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (March 2022 compared to December 2021) is 4.0%. Consumer prices were up 1.9% in March 2022 from February 2022, while the average consumer price rate over the last 12 months (April 2021-March 2022) as compared to the previous 12 months (April 2020-March 2021) is 6.5%.

The same report shows that he Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in March 2022 compared to February 2022 is 101.95%, while the HICP–based annual inflation rate in March 2022 compared to March 2021 is 9.6%. The HICP–based average consumer price rate over the last 12 months (April 2021–March 2022) as compared to the previous 12 months (April 2020–March 2021) is 5.6%.

Staple foods and energy have become more expensive. The largest increases were recorded in foodstuffs, by 11.2% compared to March 2021. Non-foodstuffs increased by 10.86%, and services increased by 2.66%. The price of milling products increased by 22%, bread by 24%, vegetables and canned vegetables by 18%, and fruits became more expensive by 10%. Prices of meat and meat products increased by 7.8%, fish increased by 11.5%, dairy products increased by 9.3%. The price of gas increased by 46.4%, fuels rose by 34% and the price of electricity fell. Water and sewerage services increased by 14.6%.