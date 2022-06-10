Inflation rate reached a new record level – 14.5% in May

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Expenses are breaking new records. The inflation rate reached 14.5% in May. The increase was 0.7 percentage points. Non-food goods have risen by more than 17% in the last year.

The inflation rate reached 14.5% in May, after an increase of 0.7 percentage points. The inflation rate rose from 13.8% in April.

In May, non-food goods rose by 17.8%, food by 14.25% and services by 7.47%. Potatoes registered the highest increase in food prices, by 50.93%, followed by oil, by 44.14%, corn by 31.55%, flour by 30.13% and bread by 22.51%.

Expenditures on non-food goods include those on utilities. The price of gas increased by 86.71%, thermal energy by 22.98%, electricity by 18.46% and fuel by 38.48%.

Inflation will have another peak next year, because then the measures to cap gas and energy prices expire, Cristian Popa, member of the NBR Board warned, Digi 24 reports.