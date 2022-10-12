Inflation up to almost 16% in September, the highest level in the last 19 years

The annual inflation rate in September 2022 compared to September 2021 is 15.9%, according to the latest report by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).



Consumer prices were up 1.3% in September 2022 from August 2022, while the inflation rate since the beginning of the year (September 2022 compared to December 2021) is 13.1%.

INS also says that the average rate of change in consumer prices over the last 12 months (October 2021–September 2022) as

compared to the previous 12 months (October 2020–September 2021) is 11.8%.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in September 2022 compared to August 2022 is 100.93%, and the HICP–based annual inflation rate in September 2022 compared to September 2021 is 13.4%.

The HICP–based average rate of change in consumer prices over the last 12 months (October 2021–September 2022) as compared to the previous 12 months (October 2020–September 2021) is 10.2%.

Gas, sugar, oil and potatoes were the products that rose in price the most in September, followed by electricity, flour and air transport. Food goods went up in price by over 19%, non-food goods by over 16%, and services by 8%, INS data also show. ​

Other countries in the CEE region also reported high inflation. In Hungary, prices increased in September by 20.1%, and in the Czech Republic by 18%.