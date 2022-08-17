INS: Romania’s economy up by 5.8% in Q1 and by 2.1% in Q2

Gross Domestic Product was by 2.1% higher in Q2 2022 than it was in Q1 2021, the National Institute of Statistics announced today.

As against the same quarter of 2021, the Gross Domestic Product recorded an increase by 5.3% both the unadjusted series and the seasonally adjusted series. In the first semester of 2022, as against the same period of the previous year, the Gross Domestic Product increased by 5.8 % both for the unadjusted series and the seasonally adjusted series.

The seasonally adjusted series of quarterly Gross Domestic Product was re–adjusted as a result of the introduction of the estimates for Q2 2022, being revised as compared to July 8, 2022.

As a result of the revision of the unadjusted series by including the estimates for Q2 2022 in the quarterly series, the seasonally adjusted series were re–estimated, the volume indices being negligible revised as compared to the version published in the Press release no. 172 of July 8, 2022. Therefore, the results for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 remain unchanged, respectively

105.1%.