Minimum gross wage to rise by RON 70 to RON 2,300 in 2021

The government considers increasing the minimum gross age for 2021 by RON 70 gross, from RON 2,230 to RON 2,300 gross salary per month, reads a post by the Government. The resolution will be adopted in the Government sitting on December 30.

That means that the net minimum wage will be RON 1,386 next year as against RON 1,346 as at present.

The Executive explained that the decision had come as in between the demands of the trade unions and of the employers’ union. The trade unions had asked for a rise up to RON 2,400 gross wage per month, while the employers’ union had asked for the minimum wage to be frozen at the current level, at least for the first months of the next year, on the ground that certain economic sectors are still facing difficult circumstances.

According to the Government, the Labour minister and the representatives of the social partners have concluded a tripartite agreement in the first half of 2021, to establish a mechanism of increasing the minimum gross wage for the ext four years, so that stability and predictability of the minimum wage should be provided.