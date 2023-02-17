New earthquake with magnitude over 4 reported in Gorj county

A new earthquake – with a magnitude of 4.3 – occurred on Thursday in Gorj County, at a depth of only 8.7 kilometers, according to the National Institute for Earth Physics (INFP).

The director of the INFP, Constantin Ionescu, stated that the earthquake is an aftershock of Tuesday’s earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7, which was followed by over 400 aftershocks.

The earthquake was registered at 11.11. Initially, the INFP announced that it had a magnitude of 4.4 and occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers.

The earthquake occurred 104 km northwest of Craiova, 107 km southwest of Sibiu, 139 km west of Pitesti, 165 km southeast of Timisoara, 184 km southeast of Arad, 184 km south of Cluj-Napoca, 201 km west of Brasov, 214 km east of Belgrade, 218 km east of Zemun, 224 km northeast of Nis.

The director of INFP, Constantin Ionescu, stated that Friday’s earthquake is a replica of Tuesday’s earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7.

The 5.7 earthquake was followed by more than 400 aftershocks, and Friday’s earthquake is its strongest aftershock. “There is quite intense seismic activity there, which will probably continue,” the INFP representative told Digi 24.

An earthquake of 5.7 degrees occurred on Tuesday in Gorj county. The earthquake had been followed, by Thursday afternoon, by more than 300 aftershocks, according to representatives of the National Institute for Earth Physics. Also in Gorj county, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 occurred on Monday – followed by 16 aftershocks – at a depth of only 13.2 kilometers.

According to INFP representatives, the two earthquakes were felt over an extensive area including Oltenia, Banat, Hunedoara, the northeastern part of Serbia and northwestern Bulgaria.