Panic at oil stations in Romania on Wednesday over price hikes, energy minister dismisses rumours

Amid panic at oil stations in Romania on Wednesday evening, with Romanians taking them by storm to refuel after information on sudden exaggerated price hikes, the Romanian Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu assured that increase in fuel prices of up to 11 lei in the next period is false. He also announced that he has discussed with the big fuel suppliers in Romania and that there is enough in stock to ensure deliveries to customers.

The Minister of Energy revealed that information according to which the fuel price reached 11 lei / liter had started from the MOL petrol station network, and “if they had been more careful, this would not have happened”.

“Romania has no problem with the supply of fuel to petrol stations. Today I had working meetings with representatives of Rompetrol and OMV Petrom and I received assurances that there are sufficient stocks of petroleum products and will ensure deliveries to customers. At the same time, I want to convey to Romanians they should not panic and queue up. We have enough stocks!”, Popescu stated.

“Panic installed amid prices that appeared at some gas stations near the Romanian-Hungarian border. It was there with photos showing acompletely unjustified price of 11 lei. Romanians need to know that in Hungary the government has put a cap on the price of petrol and diesel. There is basically a shortage of fuel in the neighboring country. Gas stations in the neighboring country are open on a scheduled basis, not open non-stop. This has probably begun to influence border prices at independent gas stations. We are not talking in Romania about such prices, we are talking about normal prices and we are not talking about the lack of petrol and diesel. I call on Romanians not to queue because they will find petrol and diesel and tomorrow and the day after tomorrow and in a week and in two weeks in the gas stations. There’s no reason to stand in line tonight. The price will not double, it will not reach 9 lei, it will not reach 10 lei, it will not reach 11 lei,” the minister detailed.

The spokesman for the Government, Dan Carbunaru actually announced that Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca ordered extensive checks at the gas stations.

“There are no real reasons for accelerated price increases in Romania. Our country has sufficient fuel stocks. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has ordered the start of extensive checks at gas stations. The Romanian Government will not allow any attempt of market speculation”, said the gov’t spokesperson.

According to information released in the mainstream media, Hungarian MOL oil company has a shortage of fuel on the Romanian market, due to problems at a refinery in Hungary.

The company has already increased the price of fuel for the transport fleets to over 10 lei per liter of diesel fuel.

The owner of the MOL gas station in Beiuș, who sold the liter of gasoline for 11 lei today, told the Bihoreanul newspaper that he had to resort to these prices on the grounds that he had bought this lot of fuel very expensively.

Cars queued at most gas stations in Romania on Wednesday evening, with the panic being caused by rumors on social networks about the sudden rise in fuel prices overnight as well as a possible fuel shortage. Also, price increases of up to 11 lei were reported on the Internet, although it is not clear how many gas stations had this price.

People did not just rushed to refuel, but many of them also came with cans, canisters and dumpsters to stock up. A man was filmed refueling a huge container mounted in a van.

Oil and gas prices fell on Wednesday

As a matter of fact, oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday, and much more volatile European gas prices melted, with investors believing that the possibility of a European embargo on Russian hydrocarbons has diminished despite continued fighting in Ukraine.

Oil prices have fallen by as much as 17% to a record low in recent days after the United Arab Emirates announced it would call on OPEC members to increase crude oil production, Bloomberg reports.

At around 16:40 GMT (17:40 in Paris), a barrel of North Sea Brent for May delivery fell 6.81% to $ 119.26, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrel for April delivery fell 5.71% to $ 116.64.

Yousef al-Otaiba, the United Arab Emirates’s ambassador to Washington, made the statement in support of the increase in crude oil production, which could offset some of the supply disruptions caused by sanctions imposed on Russia.

Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said in a statement to the @FinancialTimes, “we favor production increases and will be encouraging #OPEC to consider higher production levels." Read the full article: https://t.co/Yae7KSaaCT https://t.co/cZpXH8iAqC — UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) March 9, 2022