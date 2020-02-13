Prices up by 3.6% in January. The biggest price hikes for plane tickets, postal services and heat

Inflation has been down to 3.6%, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Food was more expensive in January by 4.75%, services by 4.01%, while the price of non-food goods climbed by 2.68%.

Consumer prices were up 0.4% in January 2020 compared to December 2019. The average consumer price rate based on the CPI over the last 12 months (February 2019-January 2020) as compared to the previous 12 months (February 2018-January 2019) is 3.8%, INS says.

The biggest price hikes were for plane tickets (by 50%), postal services (7.4%) and hear, which was more expensive in January by almost 3 per cent.

Vegetables are more expensive by 3%, while fruit by 2.8%.

On the other hand, prices were down for fuels, leather footwear and telephony.