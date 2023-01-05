Putin calls for ceasefire in Ukraine. Shoigu was ordered to stop the bombing for two days

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to stop bombing in Ukraine from Friday, January 6, from 12:00 to Saturday, January 7, at midnight, the Kremlin press service reported, according to RIA.

The ceasefire called for by Putin comes after Russian Patriarch Kirill called for an Old Rite Christmas truce.

“Considering the call of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I am instructing the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a cease-fire regime along the entire line of contact in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7. “, the press release states.

According to the Kremlin, a large number of citizens who celebrate Christmas according to the old rite live in the combat zones, therefore Russia calls on the Ukrainian side to give them the opportunity “to participate in services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day.” Kiev previously said Patriarch Kirill’s call for a truce was “a cynical trap”.

“It’s a cynical trap and an element of propaganda”, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Mihailo Podoliak, reacted on Twitter.

“The Russian Orthodox Church is not an authority for global Orthodoxy and acts only as a ‘war propagandist’. The Russian Orthodox Church has called for genocide against Ukrainians and encouraged mass killings, insisting on further militarization of Russia. That’s why the call of the Russian Orthodox Church for a ‘Christmas truce’ is a cynical trap and an element of propaganda”, says the advisor to the presidency in Kyiv in his message.

Russia’s Patriarch Kirill called on the two sides to establish a “truce” on Friday and Saturday in what he called an “internal conflict”.