Record exchange rate. Euro hits historical high

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has announced an all time record for the exchange rate, with the Euro hitting a historical high: RON 4.8026. It is the first time in Romania’s history that the Euro reaches such value.



The RON exchange rate has climbed to the highest peak in its history compared to the EUR on Friday after a previous high on Thursday: EUR=RON 4.7834.

The national currency’s depreciation has deepened in the past days amid political instability and over fears from the world financial markets due to Coronavirus. This comes after BNR has shifted this trend through its interventions at the end of 2019.

At the same time, EUR has become stronger against other European currencies in the region, too, with the highest appreciation being against the Polish zloty.

Euro increase means price hikes for services charged in euro, such as telecommunication services and imports (including at meat and cheese).

The US dollar has also reached a record level reported to RON, with 1 USD dollar increasing from RON 4.4307 up to RON 4.462. This is the ninth historical high this year for the U.S dollar.