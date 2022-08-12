ROBOR at 3 months returns below 8%, the 6 months one drops to 8.13%

The ROBOR index, with a maturity of 3 months and 6 months, respectively, fell from 8.02 to 7.98 on Friday, while the 6-month quote fell from 8.19 to 8.13, according to the data published by the Central Bank.

ROBOR – Romanian Interbank Offer Rate, is the reference rate of the interbank money market for deposits placed, named in this way since November 2007. Before this date, the name was BUBOR (Bucharest Interbank Offer Rate). Placed deposits represent banks’ liquidity supply on the interbank money market, the place where banks lend each other money,

CFA Romania (Chartered Financial Analyst) estimates for the end of the year a level of ROBOR 3M at 7.95% and an exchange rate of the euro of 5.02 lei (for the end of the year).