ROBOR declined for the second day in a row

The 3-month ROBOR index, based on which the cost of consumer loans in lei with variable interest is calculated, dropped to 8.02% per year on Thursday, from 8.06% per year on Wednesday, according to information published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). On Wednesday, the index fell from 8.14% to 8.06%, its first significant decline in 20 months.

A consecutive decline has not happened since June 2021. Then, the 3-month ROBOR fell on June 4 (Friday) to 1.50%, from 1.52% the previous day, and on June 7 (Monday) it fell again at 1.49%.

At the beginning of this year, the 3-month ROBOR index was 3.02% per annum. The 6-month index, used in the calculation of interest on mortgage loans in lei with variable interest, dropped to 8.19% per annum, from 8.21%, and the 12-month ROBOR reached 8.30% per annum, from 8.32% per annum on Wednesday.

Regarding the reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), regulated by GEO 19/2019, it is 2.65% per year, being calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions from the first quarter of 2022, in increase compared to the one published three months ago, of 1.86%.