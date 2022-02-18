ROBOR sets record high, the highest in the past 8 years

The 3-month ROBOR index, based on which the cost of consumer loans in lei with variable interest rate is calculated, rose on Friday to 3.57% per year, from 3.56% on Thursday, according to information published by the National Bank of Romania.

A higher value of the 3-month ROBOR index was also recorded on February 21, 2014, respectively 3.73%. As of February 18, 2021, this index was 1.55% per year.

At the beginning of 2020, the 3-month ROBOR index was 3.19% per year, and at the beginning of last year it was 1.98%.

The 6-month index, used in the calculation of interest on mortgage loans in lei with variable interest, increased to 3.77%, from 3.76%, and the 12-month ROBOR reached 3.92% per year, from 3.91% per annum on Thursday.

The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania recently decided to increase the monetary policy interest rate to 2.5% per year, from 2% per year, starting with February 10, 2022, and to maintain firm control over liquidity on money market.