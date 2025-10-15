Romania wants to introduce a “golden visa”, which offers citizens from third countries (that are not members of the EU or the European Economic Area) a residence permit for a period of 5 years, renewable, in exchange for an investment of at least 400,000 euros in Romania, reports Profit.ro.

According to this source, it is a project currently being prepared by by the government, the “Residency by Investment Program”, inspired by other countries, such as Greece, Portugal, Hungary, Spain or Italy.

The project provides a residence visa, which also allows applicants to request Romanian citizenship after 5 years.

Eligible investments for the Golden Visa are:

Purchase of Romanian government bonds (minimum €400,000) with a maturity of at least 5 years;

Purchase of real estate properties worth at least €400,000, to be held for a minimum of 5 years;

Investments in investment funds authorized by the ASF, amounting to at least €400,000;

Purchase of shares in Romanian companies listed on the stock exchange, valued at a minimum of €400,000.

Applicants must prove the legality of their funds, not appear on sanction lists, and not pose a security risk. The program requires mandatory consultation with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), the National Office for Preventing and Combating Money Laundering (ONPCSB), and other relevant institutions before issuing the permits.

Currently, Romanian legislation provides for several ways in which a foreign citizen can obtain a long-term residence permit, such as carrying out economic, professional or commercial activities, employment or secondment, studies, family reunification, religious activities, scientific research or other regulated purposes. Of these, however, the most frequently used remain residence for work purposes, carrying out commercial activities (as a partner or administrator of a company) and residence for family reunification.

In the US, President Donald Trump recently launched the “Gold Card”, a permanent visa for the United States based on the Green Card model, which is sold for 5 million dollars.