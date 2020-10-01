Romania’s foreign reserves down by EUR 3 bln in September

On 30 September 2020, the National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 32,588 million, compared to EUR 35,768 million on 31 August 2020.

During the month, the following flows were recorded:

EUR 304 million worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance’s accounts and other;

EUR 3,484 million worth of outflows representing payments due in September 2020 on the foreign public debt in amount of EUR 2,171 million (including the repayment of the Ministry of Public Finance’s EUR-denominated bond issue of September 2013 totalling EUR 2,093 million), changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves and other.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5,366 million.

On 30 September 2020, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 37,954 million, compared to EUR 41,265 million on 31 August 2020.

During October 2020, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 435 million.