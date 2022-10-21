Simona Halep suspended by Tennis Integrity Agency for doping

Romanian tennis player, Simona Halep (31 years old, 9 WTA) received a notification that she tested positive for a banned substance, Roxadustat, the athlete herself announced on her Instagram account today.

Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after testing positive at the US Open 2022. At the Grand Slam in Flushing Meadows, our athlete was eliminated in the first round.

“Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth. I have been notified that I have tested positive for a substance called Roxadustat in an extremely low quantity, which came as the biggest shock of my life.

Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.

I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out.

It’s not about the titles or the money. It’s about honor, and the love story I have developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years“, reads Simona’s post.

The Romanian tennis player was provisionally suspended by the Tennis Integrity Agency.

Even if she had not received the provisional suspension, Simona Halep would not have played this season anyway. The athlete announced in September that she needs a longer recovery period after the nose surgery she has recently underwent.

Roxadustat is used against anemia, it is a HIF prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor that increases endogenous production of erythropoietin and stimulates the production of hemoglobin and red blood cells.

According to the ITA (International Integrity Agency), the sample was divided into two samples A and B. Sample A contained FG-4592 (n.r. Roxadustat), and this is a banned substance starting in 2022 (included on the World Anti-Doping Agency – WADA list).