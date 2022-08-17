SpaceX to launch into Earth’s orbit a microsatellite made by Romanian high school students

Nicknamed the “Space Sparrow”, ROM-2 (Romania Orbital Mission) is a satellite of only 250 grams and is the first of its kind built in Romania. Consisting of nine students between the ages of 15 and 18, the RomSpace team will travel to Glasgow to integrate their small satellite at the Alba Orbital facilities, before it is sent to SpaceX in preparation for the first quarter of 2023 launch.

The Alba Orbital company, the world leader in the construction and intermediation of microsatellite launches, signed an agreement with RomSpace, an initiative of students from the International High School of Informatics in Bucharest, for the launch into orbit of the ROM-2 microsatellite, the first Romanian cubesat, within the “Alba Cluster 7” mission that will be launched with a SpaceX rocket in the first quarter of next year, according to the information published on the albaorbital.com website.

ROM-2 (Romanian Orbital Mission) is a pocket cubic microsatellite, measuring 5x5x5cm and weighing 250g. Nicknamed the “Space Sparrow”, this small satellite is no bigger than a Rubik’s cube and is the first satellite of its kind built in Romania. Due to their low cost, such microsatellites pave the way for a democratization of outer space, opening the doors for smaller organizations that want to launch their own space research.

The high-school team decided to build their first PocketQube after the Alba Orbital launch team recommended it as a quick and affordable way to get their first spacecraft in-orbit. RomSpace quickly got to work and are on track to deliver Romania’s first pico-satellite on-time for next year’s launch. “It’s truly inspiring to see these students as young as 15 have the drive and initiative to launch their own spacecraft!” said Alba Orbital CEO & Founder, Tom Walkinshaw. “PocketQubes provide fantastic opportunities for STEM education as the financial barriers to space have been significantly lowered”. “When I started being interested in the nano and pico satellite systems, more than 3 years ago, I knew I had to send one of my own in the near future. I was first impressed with the amount of technology that you can put in these tiny cubes.”, said Filip Buscu, mission leader.