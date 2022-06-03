The 3-month ROBOR index exceeded the 6% per year threshold

The 3-month ROBOR index, based on which the cost of consumer loans in lei with variable interest rate is calculated, rose on Friday to 6.01% per year, from 5.99% per year on Thursday, a higher level, 6 , 03% per year, being registered on January 4, 2013, according to the information published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

At the beginning of this year, the 3-month ROBOR index was 3.02% per year. The 6-month index, used in the calculation of interest rates on mortgage loans in lei with variable interest, rose to 6.16% per year, from 6.15% per year, and the 12-month ROBOR increased to 6.34% per year year, from 6.33% on the previous year.

Regarding the reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), regulated by GEO 19/2019, it is 1.86% per year, being calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in the fourth quarter of 2021, in up from 1.17% three months ago. In May 2019, GEO 19/2019 came into force, which modifies the way in which the rate is calculated for loans in lei with variable interest.

Thus, Ordinance 19 established the Consumer Credit Reference Index (IRCC), calculated quarterly exclusively on the basis of interbank transactions.