The Austrian vice-chancellor supports Romania’s accession to Schengen and opposes the chancellor and the interior minister

Austrian Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler said on Friday that he supports the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, following earlier statements by Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner that hinted that Austria opposes accession. “Austria continues to officially support Croatia, as well as Romania and Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area,” said Kogler, quoted by Kurier newspaper.

Kogler told the Minister of the Interior that the smaller coalition partner does not support his position: “On the contrary, it must also be said that if there is a Schengen border, there must also be controls there.” The Austrian publication recalls that the Romanian Minister of the Interior, Lucian Bode, recently went to Vienna to discuss with his counterpart Gerhard Karner about Romania’s accession to Schengen.

The Greens do not support Austria’s veto against the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen. Vice-Chancellor and Green Leader Werner Kogler pointed this out in light of veto threats from Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Chancellor Karl Nehammer (both members of the ÖVP).

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said a week ago that his country would not agree to the expansion because “the system is dysfunctional.

“In an interview with an Austrian newspaper, he said it was “not the time to vote on enlargement now“, pointing out that Austria had this year faced a huge wave of migrants who had not been registered at any other EU border.

“Expanding a dysfunctional system cannot work. The situation in Europe clearly shows that the protection of external borders does not work”, said the Austrian minister.