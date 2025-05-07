The first poll for the second round of the presidential elections, presented by Nicușor Dan

Nicușor Dan, ranked 2nd in the first round of the presidential elections, presented on Wednesday a survey conducted by Verifield that places him still behind George Simion before the final on May 18.

According to the survey, George Simion has a score of 54.8%, while Nicușor Dan has 45.2%. It was conducted by telephone on May 6, on a sample of 944 people. The margin of error is +/-3%.

Nicușor Dan presented an opinion poll only once before the presidential elections, a research for the first round, from March 24-28. The score presented in the Verifield survey at that time was quite close to the one obtained by Nicușor Dan – 20.8% compared to the final score of 21%, but with substantial errors in what it considered the other candidates.

George Simion was underestimated in the Verifield survey by six percentage points – rated with 35% in the research, Simion obtained 41% in the first round.

Similarly, Crin Antonescu was also underestimated – 16.4% compared to 20.07%, the score in the first round. Overestimated in that survey was Victor Ponta – rated with 21.1% in the survey, but with a voting result of 13.04%.

Asked by reporters what he would do if George Simion won the elections, Nicușor Dan replied: “I don’t know what Romania would do, meaning the signal would be very, very bad for the economy. I’ve already seen it. I saw it on November 24, after Călin Georgescu won, I’ve seen it now, after George Simion got 40%.”

The independent candidate was also asked about the threats Romania faces.

“On the financial side, the risk is of inability to pay or the arrival of the International Monetary Fund to make the reforms that the government did not make. Here I said, we must look at the great evasion, we must look at the absorption of European funds, we must look at state spending and we must look at state companies”, Nicușor Dan replied.

He said that “the second issue is security itself”.

“And here we must adhere to the Strategic Partnership with the United States, we must participate in the European rearmament program and we must reform our army,” Nicușor Dan also declared.