The Forecast Commission revises this year’s economic growth estimate down to 4.3%

The National Forecast Commission revised its economic growth forecast for this year to 4.3%, from 4.6% as previously estimated, given the inflation shock of the last quarter of last year and the 5th wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a potential conflict prompted by the geopolitical tensions on the Ukrainian border has not been considered.

“Given the evolution of the economy under the impact of the inflation shock of the fourth quarter of 2021, as well as the appearance of the 5th wave of the pandemic, as well as the continuation of the energy crisis, especially in the first part of 2022, an economic advance of 4.3% was estimated for the current year, a slight decrease compared to the autumn forecast (4.6%) and a growing deflator of 6.1%, correlated with the price increase”, reads the 2021-2025 Forecast.

Gross Domestic Product is estimated at 1.315 billion lei current prices this year.

The adjustment of the GDP advance estimate took into account the maintenance of prices for energy products at a high level, which would affect the activity in the industry, especially the chemical and metallurgical, energy-intensive industries, explains the Forecast Commission. At the same time, supply chain disruptions are expected to continue, although disruptions may be smaller, but will continue to affect the automotive and electrical equipment industries. Under these circumstances, for the gross value added in industry, the commission estimates an increase of 4.1% in 2022, decreasing by 0.3 percentage points compared to the version in the autumn forecast.

For the construction sector, in the conditions of manifesting a basic effect determined by the slowdown of the activity in the second part of 2021, but also of a sustained impulse coming from accessing the European funds, an increase of the gross added value of 9.6% was estimated, in increase by 0.6 percentage points compared to the autumn forecast.

A more modest increase is also expected on the services side, especially on the component of goods purchases by households. For services as a whole, the downward change in gross value added was 0.3 percentage points.

According the Forecast Commission, the final consumption will slow down by 3.6% this year, from 5.3% in 2021, while investments, in their gross fixed capital, are expected to rise by 9.1% in 2022 compared to 5.1% last year.

At the same time, the impact of the increase in electricity and natural gas prices on the inflation trajectory during the current year was reassessed, which led to an increase in consumer prices. Future developments indicate a slowdown in growth in February, due to the entry into force of new regulations on the level of capping and consumption quotas, followed by a peak in April.

Smaller increases are also expected in July and the beginning of the cold season. Estimates indicate inflation at the end of 2022 of 9.5%, corresponding to the annual average of 9.9%, and did not take into account other measures to support the population, which will be quantified in the next forecast, the source said.