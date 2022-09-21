The multicurrency card, also launched in Romania

CEC Bank has launched multicurrency card. With one Card – Visa Multicurrency – customers have direct access to accounts in ten currencies and can make payments to merchants and withdrawals without fees and costs associated with currency exchange.

A multi-currency card comprises several accounts in various different currencies. When making a payment, the card automatically recognizes the currency of the transaction and takes the money from the relevant account.The multicurrency card works just like a traditional payment card. Cash withdrawals from ATMs are also available, within the limit of 1000 lei/month, CEC Bank representatives say.

A card with several currencies on it is also successfully used for online purchases made abroad. “The Multicurrency card responds to clear needs that we have identified in the market: Romanians who travel or shop online from abroad and want to avoid the costs associated with currency conversions or cash withdrawals, but also Romanians who work abroad and send money home to their family “, said Bogdan Neacșu, General Manager of CEC Bank.

The Visa Multicurrency debit card for individuals can be associated with up to ten accounts in lei, euros and other currencies and has zero administration fee and ZERO fee for withdrawals from ATMs in Romania and the European Union. In addition, free withdrawals from any ATM in the world up to 1000 lei/month and free access to the CEC app – mobile banking are offered.

The card can be loaded through transfers in lei or foreign currency, but also through deposits in lei and euros at CEC Bank multi-functional ATMs (MFM). In the case of payments or withdrawals in foreign currency, if available in the account in that currency (eg Euro or British pounds), the transaction will be made directly in that currency, without costs associated with currency conversion. The card can be obtained from any CEC Bank branch, but also 100% online, without trips to the bank, including those who work abroad and have Romanian identity documents. Those who access this card will also get a virtual Multicurrency card, which can be used the very next day from the mobile banking application – CEC app – and for payments directly from the phone, through Apple Pay or Google Wallet virtual wallets, watches or smart bracelets (Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay).

The nine foreign currencies that can be associated with the VISA Multicurrency Debit Card without additional account opening and administration fees are Euro, US Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Pound Sterling, Swiss Franc, Danish Krone, Swedish Krona, Forint or Zloty.