U.S. Embassy Issues Message Before Elections, Quotes JD Vance

The message posted on Tuesday on the Facebook page of the US embassy in Bucharest accompanies a quote from the US vice president, who has twice criticized the organization of the elections in Romania.

“Democracy is based on the sacred principle that the voice of the people matters.” The US embassy in Bucharest posted a message on social media on Tuesday on electoral issues, a few days before the first round of voting in the presidential elections in Romania.

“A democratic mandate cannot be achieved by censoring opponents or ignoring the electorate, especially when essential questions such as who has the right to be part of our society are at stake,” says the post on the embassy’s Facebook account, which does not mention Romania.

Democracy is based on the sacred principle that the voice of the people matters.” The message accompanies an image with a quote from Vice President JD Vance: “

JD Vance harshly criticized Romania in Munich

JD Vance criticized Romania during his speech at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, when he said that our country “directly annulled the results of the presidential election based on the weak suspicions of an intelligence agency and enormous pressure from its continental neighbors.”

“ For years, we have been told that everything we fund and support is in the name of our shared democratic values, everything from our policy on Ukraine to digital censorship is presented as a defense of democracy. But when we see European courts overturning elections and senior officials threatening to overturn others, we should ask ourselves whether we are holding ourselves to a high enough standard,” Vice President Vance said back then.

Vance launched new criticism of Romanian authorities also in February, at the CPAC conference of American conservatives, and resumed his reproaches against Europeans, speaking specifically about Germany and Romania.

“I think, I know President Trump does, friendship is based on shared values. You don’t have shared values ​​if you’re sending people to prison because they say we should close the border. You don’t have shared values ​​if you cancel elections because you don’t like the result. And that’s what happened in Romania. You don’t have shared values ​​if you’re so afraid of your own people that you silence them,” the American official said.

Also in February, the Bloomberg news agency wrote that President Donald Trump’s administration was pressuring Romanian authorities to allow Călin Georgescu to run in the presidential election.

According to Bloomberg, in private meetings with their Romanian counterparts, American officials focused almost exclusively on the vote, warning Romanian officials not to block Georgescu’s candidacy.