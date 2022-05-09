US dollar has exceeded 4.7 lei in Romania, reaches its highest level in the past 20 years

The dollar has hit a 20-year high on Monday as investors seek security at a time when global economic growth is slowing and interest rates are rising,

The rampant inflation, the war in Ukraine and the quarantines against COVID-19 in Beijing and Shanghai have caused a lot of uncertainty, but investors are convinced that US interest rates will rise and the dollar will follow this trend. The dollar index, which compares the U.S. currency with six other strong currencies, rose nearly 9 percent in 2022 and peaked after 2002.

This year, the historical maximum reached by the dollar against the leu (BNR) was 4.70, on May 3, 2022. On Friday, the official exchange rate of the BNR was 4.68 lei. Today, the exchange rate was $ 1 = $ 4.71. The BNR exchange rate is displayed after 13.00.