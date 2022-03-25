US-EU agreement to reduce dependence on Russia. Biden: “US to provide 15 bln cubic meters of liquefied gas”

The United States and the EU on Friday announced a major agreement on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a bid to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy.

The agreement says that the US will supply the EU with at least an additional 15 billion cubic meters of LNG by the end of the year, in partnership with other nations, according to BBC News.

“We are taking further, concrete steps in our energy cooperation to ensure the security of supply and to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels“, U.S. President Biden and EC President von der Leyen said in a joint statement after meeting in Brussels.

“We reconfirm our commitment to Europe’s energy security and to accelerating the global transition to clean energy. Energy security and sustainability for the EU and Ukraine are essential for peace, freedom and democracy in Europe. The EU has confirmed its objective to reach independence from Russian gas well before the end of the decade while working to ensure reliable, affordable, and clean energy supplies to citizens and businesses in the EU and its neighbourhood. The United States intends to partner with the EU on these efforts. We understand that the rapid transition to clean energy is essential to advancing EU independence from Russian fossil fuels and are committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement, the objective of net zero emissions by 2050, and keeping a 1.5 degrees Celsius limit on temperature rise within reach. In line with this vision, the European Commission and United States will establish a joint Task Force to address the immediate energy security needs of the EU and accelerate the clean energy transition,” the joint statement further says.

Biden and von der Leyen agreed on Friday to set up a joint working group, which aims to strengthen efforts to move Europe away from dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Following the announcement of the agreement, Joe Biden and Ursula von der Leyen held a joint press conference, in which they gave more details. “The United States is a net exporter of energy, with a strong local industry. Today, we agreed on a common plan – to accelerate progress towards clean energy. We need to reduce Europe’s global demand for gas. The United States will provide 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied gas. The Commission will work to store gas across the continent. We will promote the use of environmentally friendly hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions. We will create a joint team to implement these changes, which will be led by people from the White House team and the European Commission. I know that eliminating Russian gas will cost Europe, but it is the right thing to do from a moral point of view,” said the US president.

The long-term goal is to provide, at least by 2030, about 50 billion cubic meters of additional US gas per year, the White House leader said.

After the US-EU agreement on United States providing the gas to the EU, natural gas reference prices in Europe climbed down.

At the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, natural gas futures fell 7% on Friday morning, after closing the session down 4.6% on Thursday. Around 8:36 a.m. local time, quotes fell to 103.75 euros for a Megawatt-hour, after rising to an all-time high of 345 euros for a Megawatt-hour earlier this month.