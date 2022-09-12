Which sectors saw the highest values of average net earnings in July?

In July 2022, the average gross earnings were 6,405 lei, with 8 lei (–0.1%) lower than the one registered in June 2022, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The average net earnings were 3,975 lei, slightly decreasing as against the previous month, with 2 lei (–0.1%).

The highest values of the average net earnings were recorded in computer programming, consultancy and related activities (including information service activities) (9,549 lei), while the lowest in accommodation and food service activities (2,273 lei).

Fluctuations in earnings were recorded during the year, mainly determined by granting annual premiums and holiday bonuses (December, March/April). These are influencing the increases or decreases depending on the period they are granted, finally leading to smoothing the fluctuations in monthly earnings at the level of the whole year.

The evolution of real earnings depends on both the fluctuations of the average net earnings and the inflation rate.

July 2022 as compared to July 2021

As compared to July of the previous year, the average net earnings increased by 12.1%. The real earnings index1 was 97.5% in July 2022 in relation with July 2021. The real earnings index was 99.0% in July 2022 as against June 2022. As compared to October 1990, the real earnings index was 221.6%, by 2.1 percentage points lower than the one recorded in June 2022.

July 2022 as compared to June 2022

In July 2022, in the majority of activities belonging to the economic sector2, the level of the average net earnings increased due to granting of occasional bonuses (quarterly, bi–annual, annual or for performance bonuses), payments in kind and other allowances, amounts from the net profit and other funds (including value tickets). Also, the increases of the average net earnings were due to higher production achievements or receipts level (depending on contracts/projects).

The most significant increases in the average net earnings at section/division level of NACE Rev.2 have been recorded as follows:

By 6.6% in warehousing and support activities for transportation;

Between 4.0% and 6.0% in mining support service activities, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, manufacture of wearing apparel, repair and installation of machinery and equipment, crop and animal production, hunting and related service activities, air transport, other mining and quarrying;

Between 2.0% and 4.0% in forestry and logging (including fishing and aquaculture), scientific research and development, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, manufacture of leather and related products, printing and reproduction of recorded media, manufacture of beverages, manufacture of textiles, financial service activities (except insurance and pension funding), computer programming, consultancy and related activities (including information service activities), manufacture of fabricated metal products (except machinery and equipment).

Decreases of the average net earnings as compared to June 2022 were caused due to occasional bonuses, payments in kind and other allowances, amounts from the net profit and other funds (including value tickets) granted in the previous months. Also, the decreases of the average net earnings were determined by the production un–achievements or lower receipts (depending on contracts/projects), as well as hiring staff with lower earnings as against the average, in some economic activities.

The most significant decreases in the average net earnings at section/division level of NACE Rev.2 have been recorded as follows:

By 14.2% in publishing activities;

Between 4.0% and 7.0% in manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c., manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, water collection, treatment and supply, mining of coal and lignite, manufacture of tobacco products;

Between 1.5% and 4.0% in mining of metal ores, activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities, arts, entertainment and recreation, sewerage.

In the budgetary sector3 were registered decreases of the average net earnings as against the previous month, in education (–6.6%, mainly due to the amounts reduction representing the hourly payments of teaching staff during summer holiday), in public administration (–1.5%), respectively in human health and social work activities (–1.0%).