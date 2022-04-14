World Bank Group President David Malpass Met Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, PM Nicolae Ciuca

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

World Bank Group President David Malpass has met with President Klaus Iohannis of Romania today.

“President Malpass commended Romania’s humanitarian support to Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian invasion. President Malpass noted that this year marks thirty years of partnership between the World Bank Group (WBG) and Romania, and reaffirmed the WBG’s commitment to continue supporting Romania’s development path, particularly focusing on human capital and supporting education.

President Malpass and President Iohannis discussed the overlapping global crises affecting Romania and the world, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, COVID-19, and rising food and energy prices. President Malpass detailed the WBG’s financial support for Ukraine and Moldova, including yesterday’s announcement of additional operations.

President Malpass and President Iohannis also spoke about the energy sector in Romania and the importance of integrating climate and development goals as the country diversifies its energy mix. President Malpass noted that the World Bank plans to prepare a Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) for Romania next year.

President Malpass expressed his gratitude to President Iohannis for Romania’s commitment to contribute to IDA20. President Malpass highlighted the benefits of private sector-led growth, noting the importance of increased competition. President Malpass and President Iohannis also discussed Romania’s implementation of EU funding under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF),” reads a press release.

World Bank Group President David Malpass also met with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă and members of his Cabinet.

“President Malpass commended Prime Minister Ciucă and ministers for Romania’s support to Ukrainian refugees. President Malpass also thanked Prime Minister Ciucă for Romania’s assistance to Ukraine and Moldova in the energy sector, logistics, and trade, particularly building trade routes to Ukraine and planning for participation in Ukraine’s reconstruction.

President Malpass congratulated the authorities for fostering currency stability and noted the importance of fiscal reforms. President Malpass highlighted the critical importance of reforms to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), private sector growth, and effective use of EU financing for strategic infrastructure and human capital.

President Malpass affirmed the World Bank Group’s support for Romania’s efforts in spurring private investment, promoting human capital, and institutional reforms.

President Malpass and Prime Minister Ciucă also discussed Romania’s diversified energy mix and future investment pertaining to energy security and transition,” the press release concludes.