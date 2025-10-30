AirAdvisor exposes the most ridiculous add-on charges passengers face in 2025.

As air travel continues to evolve, AirAdvisor highlights 10 of the most absurd airline fees of 2025—those sneaky charges that make even the savviest travelers hesitate before hitting “book now.” From resurrected fees for printed boarding passes to turning empty middle seats into premium perks, these add-ons show how the idea of “low-cost” flying has drifted far from true affordability.

While some optional services are reasonable, the growing number of paywalls around basic comfort means passengers often encounter unexpected costs long after booking. Consider this your updated guide to the hidden fees shaping modern air travel.

1. Pay to recline – WestJet

With recent cabin redesigns on Boeing 737 MAX and 737-800 aircraft, most economy seats on WestJet are now fixed. Passengers must upgrade to Extended Comfort or Premium to recline. Once a standard feature, seat recline has quietly become a paid luxury.

2. No carry-on in Basic Economy – United Airlines

United’s Basic Economy fares may seem budget-friendly—until you realize that standard carry-on bags aren’t allowed. Bring one, and you must check it at the gate for roughly $25 each way. What seems cheap at first can quickly become expensive.

3. Pay to keep the middle seat empty – Eurowings, Lufthansa, Frontier

Luck no longer decides if the middle seat stays empty. Airlines now sell that space as a premium. Eurowings and Lufthansa offer a “free neighbor” option, while Frontier guarantees it upfront. Comfort comes at a price.

4. Airport check-in and printed boarding pass fees – Ryanair & Wizz Air

Forget online check-in? It could cost up to €55 at the counter. Reprint a boarding pass? Expect a €20 fee. Though Ryanair plans to drop the reprint charge by 2025’s end, the check-in penalty remains a notorious example of punitive pricing.

5. Family seating fees – Ryanair

Traveling with a child under 12? One adult must buy a reserved seat to guarantee family seating, while up to four children sit nearby for free. What appears convenient often feels like a mandatory cost.

6. Name correction and change fees – Ryanair & easyJet

Ticket typo? Ryanair can charge up to €160 for agent-assisted corrections; easyJet also imposes fees for name changes unless errors are minor (≤3 characters). One small mistake can quickly become expensive.

7. Pay to avoid the middle seat – British Airways & easyJet

Basic fares on British Airways may charge extra just to skip the middle seat, while easyJet tiers seat selection by location and legroom. Comfort has become a menu item.

8. Fast Track security – Paid perk

What was once an airport courtesy is now an upsell. Many airlines, including Ryanair, offer Fast Track access as a paid add-on. On quiet days, you may pay for a line that never appears.

9. Phone booking fees

Booking by phone can cost up to $35 extra. In an era of online automation, human assistance has become a premium service.

10. “Second seat” fees for plus-size passengers – U.S. carriers

United, American Airlines, and Southwest may require passengers who cannot fit comfortably in a standard seat to buy a second seat. Southwest now refunds this extra cost post-flight, but the policy raises fairness concerns.

Your Rights as a Passenger

Despite rising fees, passengers remain protected under EU261, UK261, and the Montreal Convention. Delays over three hours or cancellations can entitle travelers to €250–€600, plus meals, lodging, and rebooking at no extra cost. Lost or delayed baggage can yield claims of up to €1,920.

European regulators are considering banning extra cabin baggage fees, but “free luggage” isn’t fully guaranteed yet. Currently, only a small under-seat bag is included; standard carry-ons can still incur charges.