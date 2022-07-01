2 Romanian independent hotels nominated for the European Sustainable Tourism Awards

Two Romanian independent hotels have been nominated for the European Sustainable Tourism Awards “GrINN Awards 2022” -organized by Quartz Inn Hotels- in recognition of their efforts in terms of sustainability and environmental care.

The main objective of the awards is to promote good sustainable practices in the tourism sector and to increase general awareness of the impact of tourism activity on the environment.

Hotels, establishments and tourism leaders from 23 European countries have been nominated and the finalists will be announced in the coming weeks after the jury deliberation. The winners will be chosen among all finalists after a public voting process.

Ursa Mică Glamping Resort | Ciocanu | Argeș

Its originality stands out. It comprises 12 luxury tents in the middle of nature overlooking the last virgin forests of Europe.

The tents are made of 100% sustainable cotton, renewable and one of the most biodegradable fabrics.

Some of the sustainable practices carried out in this property are: recycling and waste reduction, reducing greenhouse gases, minimizing emissions, use of solar panels, protecting nature and local wildlife, supporting the local community and small businesses in the area -food is locally sourced from the nearby small farms and sheepfolds- and water supply comes from the Bucegi mountains.

For all these efforts, Ursa Mică has been nominated to a record of 10 categories: Best sustainable progress, Most Sustainable Female Entrepreneur, Best Sustainable Initiative, Best Local Gastronomy, Best Sustainable Rural Hotel, Best Sustainable Mountain Hotel, Best Sustainable Accommodation in Eastern Europe, Best Sustainable & Original Accommodation in Europe, Best Nature Accommodation, Best Responsible Accommodation Project.

Valea Celor Doisprezece | Dobreni | Neamț

Valea Celor Doisprezece is another very original accommodation. Its owners created the village, handmade from natural materials: earth, wood and stone, friendly to nature and the environment. Each house is unique, as well as the whole concept, construction and services offered.

They are nominated in 2 categories: Best Sustainable & Original Accommodation in Europe and Best Nature Accommodation.