Nestled in the heart of Romania and fortified by a ring of natural guardians — the Călimani, Gurghiu, and Harghita Mountains to the west, and the Hășmaș, Giurgeu, and Ciuc Mountains to the east — and bathed by three of the country’s largest rivers, the Olt, Mureș, and Târnava, Harghita County reveals itself as an ancient gem whose many facets unfold with wonder through the mists of time, step by step, season after season.

Time has passed gently here. Nature has remained almost entirely untouched since millennia ago, and today’s inhabitants have chosen to share these inherited marvels with the world, blending their natural heritage into modern tourist investments designed to make every visitor’s stay unforgettable.

Born from the locals’ passion for their homeland and their entrepreneurial spirit, the Visit Harghita association was established in 2018. Since then, it has tirelessly promoted these story-like lands and their people. To date, the association has gathered 188 locations in its promotional portfolio — from family-friendly accommodations and leisure sites to local entrepreneurs.

Its constant work led up to “The Crown Jewel of Harghita”: not the famous mineral water, but the European Region of Gastronomy 2027 certification, obtained in February this year. The celebration of this recognition began in 2025 and will continue over the next two years, with a rich calendar of gastronomic events celebrating Harghita’s authentic flavors and culinary traditions.

Anyway, what also distinguished Harghita County, is its most diverse travel destinations. According to representatives of Visit Harghita, the region currently has 830 classified accommodation units and around 500 unclassified, ranging from traditional guesthouses to eco-friendly lodges. While there are few 4- or 5-star hotels, visitors are drawn by the county’s unique mix of green tourism, adventure, wellness, and spirituality.

Harghita offers a wide range of experiences: adrenaline tourism with mountain coasters and Via Ferrata routes, balneary and wellness tourism in resorts like Borsec and Toplița, and winter sports in areas such as Harghita Mădăraș—a favorite ski destination, though parking remains limited. Rural guesthouses continue to thrive, reflecting the county’s focus on authenticity and sustainability.

Harghita also provides the religious tourism. For instance, the “Via Maria” pilgrimage route, stretching over 110 kilometers, attracts both local and foreign travelers seeking spiritual tourism.

Visitors in Harghita come primarily from Israel, Hungary, and the Republic of Moldova, while 83% are Romanian tourists.

Despite challenges such as the lack of an airport or highways, the northern part of the county—Gheorgheni, Toplița, Borsec, and the Ciuc region—is developing steadily. However, local tourism operators report that the summer 2025 season was weaker than last year. With winter approaching, Harghita’s hoteliers hope to regain momentum by promoting its blend of tradition, wellness, and natural adventure.

What to See in the Gheorgheni–Toplița Area

Despite the cold autumn rains already settling in the region, we embarked on a three-day journey through Harghita, discovering on the first day some unique tourist attractions in the Gheorgheni–Toplița area. Highlights included Lázár Castle and the Toplița mezothermal waterfall. We also visited the Caritas Rural Development dairy workshop to see how cheese is made and enjoyed a thrilling ride on the Bob – Alpine Coaster in Toplița.

For lunch, we stopped at the La Erzsi gastronomic point, but the evening of our arrival was reserved for a hearty dinner of Armenian–Székely cuisine at K&K Bistro in Gheorgheni. The previous night had found accommodation at the exclusive Oxygen Resort bungalows near Gheorgheni, with amazing mountain views, where we were also welcomed with unusual dishes, including a less known dish, the hay soup.

Lázár Castle – A Renaissance Treasure of Transylvania

Nestled near the center of Lăzarea village, Lázár Castle stands as one of the most beautiful examples of Renaissance architecture in Transylvania. Once a proud noble residence of the 17th century, the castle’s fortified walls, four bastions, and arched entrance gate tell stories of both splendor and resilience.

Built during the time of István Lázár—a close childhood companion of Prince Gabriel Bethlen and later a prominent figure in Transylvanian politics—the castle bears a Gothic inscription from 1532 and a family coat of arms dated 1632, marking the completion of construction.

Lázár Castle has faced a turbulent history, having been burned three times—first by imperial troops in 1707, again during a massive village fire in 1782, and once more in 1872, after which only the main building was restored. Despite repeated destruction, its grandeur continues to inspire admiration.

After serving various local purposes during the communist period, the castle entered a phase of restoration in 1967, work that still continues today. Declared an archaeological site, it was reclaimed by the Lázár descendants in 2013, following decades of uncertain ownership.

More precisely, in 2001, the castle was claimed by the heirs: the Liphtay family from Budapest, the Berczely family from South America and the Vormair family from Lăzarea.

At Lázár Castle, we were welcomed by the last heir of the Vormair family, who revealed a lesser-known fact: the castle was never officially nationalized by the communist regime, yet a restitution process still took place after 1990.

During the communist period, the castle was used as a collective farm (CAP). “It wasn’t nationalized,” he explained. “They simply took it and used it without ever going through a formal nationalization. When my father first filed the restitution papers, within 30 days the property was transferred to the name of the Local Council.”

In 2008, our host’s father, Ștefan Vormair, became the first to officially file for restitution. “The legal process lasted from 2001 to 2008, and by the end of that year, the castle was returned to our family. Meanwhile, two other families also appeared as co-owners — the Berczely family from South America and the Liphtay family from Budapest.

One of the owners, who held 51% of the shares, requested a presidential ordinance in 2014 to gain the right to buy out the others. After the case was opened, the castle was closed and temporarily leased to the County Council. The lease was terminated shortly after, and the castle remained closed until the end of 2018.

In the spring of 2019, we — the Vormair and Liphtay families — took over the property again. We decided to establish an association, which became the Lázár Association, to manage and preserve the site. We had planned to reopen in 2020, but the pandemic delayed everything.

We finally reopened Lázár Castle in 2023, and since then we’ve remained open to the public, organizing exhibitions, summer camps, events, and weddings,” he concluded.

The castle also boasts a generous courtyard and a tower from where you can admire the surroundings, and from where, if you are lucky, can have some bear watching.

Today, Lázár Castle stands not only as a monument of Renaissance artistry but also as a symbol of endurance and cultural heritage, awaiting full restoration to its former glory—a living testament to Transylvania’s noble past.

Discover Traditional Cheese-Making at Caritas Rural Community Dairy Workshop

Located in Gheorgheni, the Caritas Rural Community Dairy Workshop offers visitors a unique glimpse into traditional cheese-making. Managed by Isti, the workshop operates on the educational farm, where over 4,000 young people gain hands-on experience each year, with half focusing on agriculture.

The farm maintains 18 Romanian Spotted cows, whose milk produces 15 types of artisanal cheeses, including matured varieties crafted using Swiss-inspired natural methods introduced by Conrad Sutter in 2011. The cheeses are carefully aged for 4–6 months at 12°C with 75–90% humidity, allowing natural bacteria to thrive. One of their six-month matured cheeses recently earned a gold medal at the World Cheese Awards in Portugal.

Cheese-making at Caritas avoids industrial feeds: cows are fed medicinal plants and hay from 32 hectares, ensuring rich milk quality. The cheeses are preserved in natural rinds, soaked in a salt bath for two days and brushed every other day. The Romanian Spotted cows produce milk with higher consistency than Holstein, and their meat is also prized.

Visitors can enjoy cheese tastings, fondue, and participate in two-day courses on matured cheeses, open to producers from Harghita, Covasna, and Mureș. The farm also cultivates roses and lavender in two greenhouses, adding to the immersive experience.

Caritas distributes its cheeses through local shops, fairs, restaurants, and two specialty stores in Bucharest, attracting around 4,000 tourists annually from Romania and abroad. Even the rennet is imported from Germany, ensuring authentic flavor in every wheel of cheese.

Toplița Thermal Waterfall: Protected Natural Monument & Wonder

The thermal waterfall in Toplița has been declared a natural monument, a protected area of national interest, and a biological and landscape nature reserve. The total area of the reserve is 0.5 hectares. The waterfall’s water reaches a temperature of 27°C and is very rich in calcium.

The waterfall’s unique appearance comes from its shifting colors, which captivate the eye. The remarkable hues of the water, ranging from white to dark brown, are due to the travertine layers below, which are continuously being deposited. The waterfall is fed by the springs of the Bradul resort.

One of its most unique features is that the water rarely freezes, maintaining its warmth even in the middle of winter. However, in the winter of 2014, when temperatures dropped to -29°C, the waterfall froze, and a subsequent sudden rise in temperature caused a rock collapse.

More extensive information about Toplița, also known as Little Siberia or the Pole of Cold, its nature spots, events and famous personalities are found at the Toplita Tourist Information Center.

What to do in Gheorgheni-Toplita area

In the area, bob-sleighing is a popular activity, with several tracks you shouldn’t miss. One of the highlights is the Toplița Bobsleigh Track, part of the Baciu Guesthouse, and the longest bobsleigh track in Romania.

The track mostly winds through the forest, allowing sledges to reach speeds of up to 45 km/h, followed by a gentle uphill section where you can enjoy the stunning scenery. The full ascent-descent circuit takes about 10 minutes. For safety, sensors automatically slow down sledges in sharp curves or if they exceed a safe speed. Collisions from behind are also prevented by brake sensors.

Important:

Children aged 3 to 8 must ride with an adult.

Two people can ride a sledge if the combined weight does not exceed 150 kg.

Here at the guesthouse, there is also an equestrian center and three ski slopes — one of medium difficulty and two of easy difficulty — with a total length of 2.5 km.

Another memorable track is the Oxygen Bob from Pângărați Pass, known for its unique design and breathtaking views, making it one of the most popular attractions in the region. Visitors can enjoy the thrill of speed while taking in the majestic mountain and valley scenery.

The 1,260-meter track guarantees an exhilarating ride, with an elevation difference of nearly 100 meters. Its double-spiral design ensures a fast-paced, unforgettable experience.

With a capacity of up to 500 riders per hour, waiting times are minimal, and the track offers excitement for both children and adults. Thanks to its modern design and advanced safety systems, everyone can enjoy the ride safely.

Where to stay in the area

The Story Behind Oxygen Resort: A Dream Built Among the Mountains

Oxygen Resort,located in the heart of the Hasmas Mountains, between Gheorgheni and Piatra Neamt, on the DN12C road, just a few minutes from Red Lake, on the top of Pongrác Mountain, has grown into a premier destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

The Oxygen Resort story began with the homecoming of entrepreneurs Csongor and Éva Balázs, who returned to their roots in the Gheorgheni–Remetea area after more than 24 years of living and working in Hungary. With a background in large-scale construction projects in Hungary— including the Mercedes headquarters and the Budapest Airport — the couple decided to invest in their homeland, creating what is now one of Harghita’s most ambitious tourism projects.

The total investment, amounting to tens of millions of euros, was funded half from their own resources and half through Hungarian state grants.

The project took shape when Éva discovered a breathtaking location near Pângărați Pass. “I fell in love with the place instantly,” she recalls. “We bought the land in winter, and by May we started building. The Oxygen Restro restaurant was completed in just seven months.”

Building on the mountain came with challenges — harsh weather, strong winds, and a short construction season of only seven months a year. “It’s much more expensive to build here,” says Éva. “Each chalet cost around €150,000 to construct. There are 35 chalets in total — the first 18 built in phase one, and another 17 in phase two — and the full process took about three years.”

Spanning 7 hectares, the resort features an adventure park, a bobsleigh track, a ski slope, and light off-road tours. Guests can stay in 35 cozy bungalow cabins designed for families, available in configurations for 2, 4, or 5 people, with accommodation rates starting at 700 RON per night for two guests.

The resort’s expansion continues with the upcoming 4-star hotel, offering 81 rooms plus a penthouse, and a sky bar with Italian cuisine located near the slopes. A zipline is also in the works, promising even more thrills.

The main reception building is nearing completion, including a lobby, local products store, equipment rental, and conference rooms, complementing the resort’s existing restaurant, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in February 2025. Here at Oxygen Restro we enjoyed the famous hay soup and you can also find hay ice cream.

Oxygen Resort combines relaxation, gastronomy, and adventure, making it a complete mountain getaway in the Hășmaș Mountains for families, groups, and corporate retreats alike.

Where to eat

Harghita proudly carries its recently awarded title of European Gastronomic Region 2027, thanks not only to the quality of its dishes—mostly made from locally sourced, organic ingredients—but also to the diversity of its culinary venues. The region’s offerings range from family-friendly restaurants and bistros led by internationally awarded chefs, to gastropoints and family-run businesses serving food that tastes just like home.

ChatGPT said: We discovered first K&K Bistro, an open-grill restaurant founded in 2017, located right in the center of Gheorgheni and established by the Keresztes brothers (Zsombor and Attila Keresztes). The bistro uniquely blends Armenian and Székely cuisine, offering a flavorful culinary fusion. Here we met Chef Kicsi Zsiga, recently awarded Grand Champion at the Romanian Beef Master event in Brașov, and we enjoyed his specialties — a mixed meat platter with pickles, and most notably, the Armenian soup “angajabur”, which also won first prize at a culinary competition in Hungary. This remarkable soup combines dried mushrooms (porcini), angajabur paste, and churut — a fermented milk product made over six weeks with fresh garden herbs, especially parsley, giving it a rich and distinctive flavor. Gheorgheni still preserves a small Armenian community of around 140 people, with smaller groups also living in Frumoasa, near Miercurea Ciuc. The Armenians settled in the Székely Land about 200 years ago, and their cuisine has since influenced local traditions. Every early September, Harghita celebrates this cultural legacy with the Armenian Festival. In Toplița, more precisely in the village of Călimănel, we had a fantastic meal at La Erzsi, a local gastropoint run by a mother-daughter team, Mrs. Erzsi and her daughter Crina, set in a cozy house with rustic décor and original furniture pieces. We indulged in homemade caraway bread, caraway soup, stuffed cabbage rolls, and plum dumplings, enjoying the authentic flavors of the region.