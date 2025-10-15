3 Days in Harghita. Day 2: Aragonite Museum, Bogs & Fun Houses

After a first day spent exploring castles, a dairy workshop, and mountain-top alpine bob-sleighing, our second day in Harghita brought us new experiences in the Land of Salt — the Upside-Down House and the Magic Selfie House, both perfectly prepared to welcome Halloween visitors.

We then stopped at the Aragonite Museum, where we immersed ourselves in a true lesson of history and geography and even polished our own jewelry made from this unique semi-precious stone, the only one of its kind in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe.

Later, we “dove” into the peat bogs and lichen marshes dating back to the Ice Age, at the Fântâna Brazilor bog.

We enjoyed an incredible cranberry soup and chanterelle stew at a local family’s home — a local gastro point in the making — and ended the day at Veranda Guesthouse in Subcetate Zetea, which welcomed us warmly late at night with an equally generous dinner, in an old-inn-style décor with a few modern Halloween design touches.

The Aragonite Museum of Corund – A Gem of Craftsmanship and Geological Wonder

Perched in the heart of Harghita County, the village of Corund is known far and wide as the village of craftsmen — a place where tradition, entrepreneurship, and artistry intertwine. Among its many treasures, like Corund ceramics and the sulfurous baths, the Aragonite Museum also stands out as a unique testament to both nature’s beauty and human ingenuity, being and the first and only museum of its kind in Europe.

A Story That Begins in early 20th century

The story of Corund’s aragonite began in at the beginning of 20th century when a Czech-born professor specialized in stones from the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Knop Vencel, rented an aragonite mine in Corund and later established here the first aragonite polishing factory in Central and Eastern Europe.

The factory operated in what is today the museum building. Aragonite — the rarest form of limestone and classified as a semi-precious stone — was extracted and polished here, transforming natural crystal formations into exquisite jewelry and decorative pieces.

The Beauty of Aragonite

Aragonite is a crystallized mineral, enriched with carbonated calcium by salty mineral waters. Aragonite forms naturally from over 30 complex mineral springs that deposit the mineral as water flows through underground fissures. Its base color ranges from gray to milky green, but Corund’s aragonite is renowned worldwide for its multicolor patterns — the result of its slow growth rate of just 2 millimeters per year. On top of all, as aragonite is super crystallized and has its own luster, it is mostly suitable for jewelry.

Our guide through the museum, a visionary professor and craftsman Zoltán Pál, told us the beautiful story of Corund aragonite, disclosing its history, secrets and less known facts.

For instance, he explained to us how you can tell if a stone is limestone through a simple test: you have to drop on it vinegar and if you see bubbles it means the stone is limestone, while aragonite also stands out with its translucent bands and the way light passes gently through it.

At the same time, oud guide said that only 11 places in the world produce aragonite in large block formations, including Nevada, Mexico, Peru, Germany, Slovakia, and Spain, but Corund’s deposits are among the most beautiful and unique due to their intense crystallization and natural sheen — making them ideal for jewelry making.

Moreover, we found out that aragonite is also known as “the stone of truth”, as it is said to possess the power to reveal truth — even in matters of love and friendship. At the same time, if you want to experience this semi-precious stone firsthand, you can do so during the polishing workshops meticulously guided by Mr. Pál, where you can craft and polish your very own piece of aragonite.

This workshop, along with many other unique experiences available in Corund and across Harghita County, can be found in the Magenta7 tour operator’s portfolio.

From Corund to the World

By the early 20th century, the fame of Corund’s aragonite spread far beyond Romania’s borders. Local craftsmen exported aragonite works to major European cities and even to the United States. Some pieces from Corund were exhibited at the 1900 Paris World Expo and later displayed at the Louvre Museum.

In 1932, Queen Marie of Romania herself commissioned an aragonite jewelry stand, crafted in two identical copies — one kept by the royal family and the other now displayed in the museum.

The Fall and Revival

Tragedy struck in 1962, when an implosion ordered the communist rulers of that time at the Corund quarry destroyed the aragonite blocks forever. The factory — once the pride of the region — was closed, marking the end of an era for the only aragonite plant of its kind in the former Eastern Bloc.

Decades later, in 2009, the story of Corund’s aragonite was revived. Together with Vencel’s granddaughter of the factory’s founder, locals created the first “Aragonite Trail”, allowing visitors to explore the natural springs and the Snail Hill (Dealul Melcului) — the area where aragonite still forms today. The Aragonite Museum was established shortly after, housing a micro-collection of samples, historic photographs, and handcrafted jewelry.

A Living Museum

At the Aragonite Museum, visitors can not only admire the colorful stone’s natural beauty but also polish their own aragonite jewelry, guided by local artisans. The museum also showcases historical archives from the Kovács family, who own one of Romania’s largest private collections of vintage photographs — over 80,000 images, including rare photos of the Corund quarry in its golden age.

The museum is closed between 1 November 2022 and 1 May 2023. Visits by appointment only.

Corund Today

Beyond its museum and ceramics artisans, Corund remains a haven for travelers. The area is rich in mineral and sulfurous baths (rich in bicarbonates, chlorine, magnesium, iron and calcium), and, if they are lucky, visitors can still spot remnants of the old aragonite quarry within the natural reserve, hidden along forest trails.

An unexpected Siberian Landscape in the Heart of Harghita

Just outside Corund, in the heart of Harghita County, lies a fragment of ancient Siberia — a landscape that has survived on Romanian soil since the Ice Age. Known as the Fântâna Brazilor Bog, this unique natural reserve spans 38 hectares and represents the westernmost pine bog in the Eastern Carpathians.

Located at an altitude of around 950 meters, in the central-western part of the Praid-Dealu volcanic plateau of the Gurghiu Mountains, the Fântâna Brazilor Bog was declared a Natura 2000 protected area in 2007. While scientific literature refers to it as Luc or Ruc, locals lovingly call it Datka.

Encircled by dense spruce forests (Vaccinio-Piceetum abietis), the bog shelters rare fauna such as the red forest frog (Rana dalmatina), mountain frog (Rana temporaria), fire salamander (Salamandra salamandra), and viviparous lizard (Zootoca vivipara).

Trees grow slowly in the bog, left to stand in the peat-filled marsh, among mosses and lichens dating back to the Ice Age. Our host, Mr. Pal, showed us a stunted spruce, about 1.7 meters tall, which — judging by the number of its branches — is around 70 years old, so still quite young. Most of the trees here, however, are hundreds, perhaps even thousands of years old.

Visitors can explore this pristine environment along a wooden pathway, built with the help of the local community. Along the trail, you’ll encounter carnivorous plants, poisonous species, and the fascinating vegetation processes typical of Siberian peat bogs.

If you’re visiting on your own, don’t forget to pay the small entrance fee at the local shop before entering — a contribution that helps preserve one of Romania’s most extraordinary natural relics.

Quirky places

For a fun family experience, we discovered two quirky places in Praid, also known as the Salt Region: the Magic Selfie House, decked out in full Halloween style — with witches and broomsticks, coffins and Dracula, giant spiders, funhouse mirrors, and even doors hidden inside wardrobes — and, just a few steps away, the Upside-Down House, which measures only 8×5 meters and where absolutely everything, starting with the building itself, is flipped upside down: the car in the garage, doors, armchairs, tables, curtains, clocks, and paintings on the walls.

In Praid you can also enjoy the first permanent butterfly house in Romania, the Butterfly House, where you can admire a “flying space” with a tropical microclimate that is decorated with tropical plants, a small lake and a circular walkway. Unfortunately we could not visit it, as the house is open every day only from May to September, but it is definitely a spot on Harghita’s bucket list for the warm season.