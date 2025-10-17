3 Days in Harghita. Day 3: Vârșag, Europe’s Largest Village

On the third and final day of our trip to Harghita, we explored a small part of the surroundings of Zetea – Subcetate – Vârșag area.

We found out that Vârșag is known as the largest village in Europe (approximately 77 square kilometers). Surrounded by dense pine forests, waterfalls, and traditional wooden houses, Vârșag embodies the charm of Székely (Hungarian) rural life. The village is known for its unspoiled nature, logging traditions, and pastoral landscapes.

The area is extremely rich in opportunities for hiking and sightseeing in the wild. Nearby, you can discover the Vârșag Waterfall, Zetea Dam, Zetea Water Mill, the Ivo Wildlife Park, and the Mădăraș Bear Observatory. For mountain lovers, there is Harghita Mădăraș Peak with its ski slope, as well as Lonely Rock (Piatra Singuratică) in the Hășmașul Mare Massif.

Eskaperdo Sport & Retreat — Luxury Integrated in Nature

Blending modern comfort with the natural beauty of the mountain landscape, the Eskaperdo Resort in Zetea Subcetate, near the village of Vârșag, opened in August this year after eight years of construction and many challenges, with a total investment of EUR 8.5 million.

The Eskaperdo Resort is located about 30 km from Odorheiu Secuiesc and 70 km from Miercurea Ciuc, just a few kilometers from the beautiful village of Vârșag (Harghita County). The resort is surrounded by the forests of the Ghiurghiului Mountains, at an altitude of 650 m, at the foot of Șumuleu Mare.

Eskaperdo is a newly built resort consisting of 20 Scandinavian-style villas with a modern, minimalist design. Each villa includes a living room and a fully equipped kitchen, two bedrooms (one double and two single beds), and two bathrooms with showers. Each villa can accommodate up to four people, thanks to the fold-out sofa in the living room. Each villa also has a private terrace with a jacuzzi.

Surrounded by the forest and blessed by the presence of the Târnava Mare River, Eskaperdo is the perfect place to reconnect with nature and feel revitalized.

All villas are built on passive-house principles and are equipped with solar panels, heat pumps, and an independent drinking water system, allowing for sustainable and environmentally responsible operation. Guests also have access to an EV charging station free of charge.

This “green” approach reflects the resort’s commitment to sustainable tourism while maintaining a high standard of comfort and energy autonomy.

The resort also features a minimalist-design bistro that currently serves breakfast only, but guests can order dinner from Schwarz Bistro in Odorheiu Secuiesc, which is delivered directly to the villas.

For recreation, the property includes a tennis court and a football field, and a wellness and spa area is currently under development.

What can you do nearby? Mountain hiking, biking trails, mountain cart rides, kayaking on Zetea Lake, skiing or sledding in winter, and bobsledding all year round.

In fact, one of the first events hosted by Eskaperdo Resort is the Autumn E-Bike Tour in Vârșag, taking place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Vârșag Alpine Coaster and Chairlift

The Vârșag Alpine Coaster has been operating since December 2023 and stretches for 1,458 meters. The EUR 1.5 million investment was fully funded by the Vârșag Composesorat. The coaster is equipped with a modern braking system to prevent accidents, and the maximum speed is limited to 45 km/h.

According to the track’s manager, Tokes Rudolf, the site attracted nearly 60,000 visitors last year, most of them from Romania.

In September this year, next to the coaster track, an enduro practice trail was built, which visitors with their own motorcycles can use for free. On October 25, the first Enduro Meet will take place here, where bikers can test their skills.

Also nearby, there is a restaurant and a ski slope with a chairlift — the only one of its kind in the county — another private investment supported by Hungarian funds and completed over three years.

We went up to the Varsag bobsleigh track by horse-drawn carriage, a unique experience where you can enjoy nature in its purest form. However, you can also go up to the track by car.

“Babusgató” Petting Zoo and Animal Park

We left the beautiful land of Harghita after a short stop at “Babusgató” Petting Zoo, a place for both children and adults, where visitors can not only admire the animals but also feed and pet them.

“Children and adults can get close to the animals living in the park, and they can touch and pet them. In many cases, contact with animals can be therapeutic, as it has a beneficial effect on our physical and mental health.

Nowadays, fewer and fewer families keep pets, so one of our goals is to introduce backyard animals and some exotic species, especially to children. The petting zoo is constantly expanding. We also offer horseback riding and carriage rides with our beautiful ponies,” said the park administrators.

Experiences from Harghita on the first day and second day are available here and here.