4 in 10 Romanians choose early or late flights to save money on their travels

Travel has returned to normal, it would seem, and plane ticket prices are slowly coming back to pre-pandemic levels, making eager tourists look for options to save on their travels. In a survey* conducted on behalf of Kiwi.com, STEM/MARK asked Romanians what they did to save money on their recent vacations, as well as what travel hacks they used to get the most out of their travels.

First, the survey took a look at how much Romanians spent on their happiest vacation, to get a baseline and see if they save or splurge on their best travels. As such, 45.9% or Romanians said that they paid an average price, and what made a difference was the experience itself. 29.8% said that they tried to pay less on their tickets and travels in order to save for experiencing more at their destination, while 12.5% said that they spent more than average, but the vacation was worth it.

But how do Romanians actually save on their travels?

According to the survey, almost half of Romanians – 44% – selected a flight that departed either early in the morning or late at night because it was the cheaper option. 34.7% were more flexible with their plans, so they chose different departure and arrival dates that gave them better prices. Another 22.7% brought their own meal on-flight instead of buying one, while 20% chose an airport that was further away from their destination, with cheaper fares.

Of the Romanians surveyed, 18% said that they used one or more of the following travel hacks to get the most out of their vacations, budget-wise:

Flying with a stopover;

Combining different airlines;

Using multi-modal travel (combining ground and air transport);

Being flexible with travel dates;

Setting a budget limit of their flight search tool and seeing what options are available.

According to the survey conducted on behalf of Kiwi.com, almost two thirds of Romanians (62.8%) said that their biggest concern for travel this year is increased accommodation prices, and more than half (53.9%) are concerned about increased prices for plane tickets, making it easy to see why they will be looking for ways to hack traveling. 40.8% said that they are concerned about increased prices at restaurants, and 22.7% worry about increased prices for sightseeing and museums.

However, 10.1% of Romanians surveyed said that they are not worrying about anything. They just want to travel and see the world.

*The survey was conducted by STEM/MARK on behalf of Kiwi.com among people aged 18 to 41 from Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania, who have traveled abroad for holidays at least twice in the last 6 years. The data was collected in the first week of March 2023 on 500 respondents from each country.