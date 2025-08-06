From accessible vineyard tours in Bordeaux to marine-friendly beaches in Benidorm, here’s how your holiday can leave a lighter footprint.

Thinking of booking your next getaway? Explore five European destinations that are stepping up their sustainability game, proving that responsible tourism doesn’t have to mean giving up comfort, culture or fun.

Benidorm, Spain: Choose a destination that protects its natural wonders

Think Benidorm is all sun loungers and high-rises? Think again. Named the 2025 European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism, this Mediterranean favourite is serious about nature. With 61% of its territory under environmental protection, you can explore the Posidonia meadows beneath the sea or hike the trails of Sierra Helada Natural Park, knowing your visit helps safeguard biodiversity. The city also uses smart beach apps to prevent overcrowding, so you can enjoy more space while protecting the coast from pollution.

Responsible travel tip: Visit outside the peak season and enjoy Benidorm’s natural beauty with fewer crowds, supporting the local economy all year round.

Bordeaux, France: Travelling with specific needs? This city welcomes you

If you or someone you love lives with a disability, Bordeaux might be your ideal city break. From wheelchair-accessible museums and tactile exhibits to sign language-guided tours and step-free transport, this elegant city is designed for everyone. Its Accessibility Guide helps you plan in advance, so you can focus on enjoying the city’s beauty, wine and history without barriers. Whether you need a tandem bike, sensory experience or accessible wine tasting, Bordeaux, one of the two former 2022 European Capitals of Smart Tourism, delivers.

Responsible travel tip: Support destinations that design their experiences for everyone.

Montafon, Austria: Respect the mountains, support nature-friendly sports

Love hiking or mountain biking? In the Austrian Alps, Montafon is helping protect fragile ecosystems through its Nature-friendly Mountain Sports Initiative. By working with landowners, sports groups and conservationists, the region guides visitors away from sensitive habitats, ensuring both wildlife and people can enjoy the landscape.

Responsible travel tip: Stay on marked trails and observe wildlife from a distance.

Valencia, Spain: Cycle the city and discover its UNESCO heritage

Valencia, the other 2022 European Capital of Smart Tourism, has four UNESCO World Heritage sites, cutting-edge architecture and a commitment to become climate neutral by 2030. What’s the best way to explore it all? The city has 164km of bike lanes and electric bus networks making it easy and eco-friendly,to reach the Old Town, City of Arts and Sciences or a beachside café. Many attractions are also accessible to people with reduced mobility, with features like braille, pictograms and AI visual alert systems in public spaces.

Responsible travel tip: Pack light, rent a bike and savour the city’s food and festivals while supporting family-run restaurants and local artists.

Gothenburg, Sweden: Plan your trip with a carbon footprint calculator

Want to know how green your holiday is before you even arrive? Gothenburg makes it possible with its Climate Smart Vacation Calculator, which helps you plan trips with a smaller carbon footprint. The city, also a former 2020 European Capital of Smart Tourism, is known for its progressive green policies and has some of the highest numbers of eco-certified hotels and meeting venues in Europe.

Responsible travel tip: Skip the car. Gothenburg’s trams, electric buses and bike lanes make it easy (and fun) to get around.

Small choices, big impact

Every one of these experiences aligns with tips from our Checklist for the Responsible Traveller, like: ✅ Choose eco-certified accommodation, ✅ Travel off-season and off-the-beaten-path, ✅ Support local artisans, ✅ Reduce waste and plastic use.

Want to dig deeper?

These five destinations are just a glimpse into what’s possible. The Sustainable EU Tourism – Shaping the Tourism of Tomorrow project has compiled a collection of best practices from 50 destinations across Europe.

The Sustainable EU Tourism project supports the EU’s tourism priorities by promoting collaboration, sustainable practices, and resilience in the tourism sector. With over 200 participating destinations and extensive research, this initiative aims to transform European tourism, ensuring long-term benefits for both local communities and the environment.