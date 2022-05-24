75% of Romanians want to travel more than before the pandemic

It has been more than two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic completely reconfigured the tourism industry, among other things, and imposed major changes for travelers around the world. Nowadays, in the context in which almost all restrictions have been lifted globally, things are gradually starting to return to the normalcy we all know. But the effects of the pandemic have generated major, long-lasting transformations that have set new directions and future trends for players in the field, hotel owners or guesthouse owners, and tour operators, as well as for tourists.

In addition, the long-awaited recovery of tourism has also suffered from the outbreak of war against Ukraine, which, as expected, has caused significant concern around the world, especially in Central and Eastern Europe.

Despite the uncertainty, however, European tourists in the Central and Eastern European region want to travel again. According to a report by Szallas Group, which has a portfolio of 12 hotel platforms in Central and Eastern Europe, including Travelminit.ro, and NielsenIQ, the industry is now on an upward slope and is experiencing very high demand growth, especially after years pandemic. Although the crisis in Ukraine does not seem to be coming to an end, its impact is not felt in domestic and regional tourism figures.

“In all Central and Eastern European countries, we have bookings that exceed the level of 2019, so we expect the bookings of 2022 to have the highest value on domestic markets in the region. We have clear signs that domestic tourism and transregional tourism will continue to grow. Although there is still a lot of instability, a lot of uncertainty, plus high fuel prices, the desire of the 90 million passengers in Central and Eastern Europe is very high. Moreover, in the context of long and very long journeys being uncertain or far too expensive, local tourism has become a great alternative for those who want to continue to enjoy holidays and affordable experiences,” says József Szigetvári, CEO of Szallas Group.

The dynamics of tourism in Central and Eastern Europe

More than 30 years after the collapse of socialism and the change of political regimes, democratic reforms have led to a social and economic transformation throughout the region, to a sharp reorientation towards the West and its practices. Therefore, Central and Eastern Europe is today one of the safest and most politically, economically and socially stable areas, which has also led to a development of regional tourism.

First of all, this was possible due to the existing cultural and nature diversity, as CEE provides tourist sights for every age group and for every group of interests. The temperate continental climate is also an asset, as it has enabled more tourist seasons, covering all tourists’ needs and preferences. Moreover, the region enjoys a balanced mix of rich culture, spectacular views and various activities. From the most interesting mountain chains to atypical lakes to bucolic villages with extraordinary traditions and medieval castles, the Central and Eastern Europe is hiding a fascinating story at every turn.

In terms of tourist options, the study by Szallas Group & NielsenIQ also reveals some of their favorite destinations. For example, Croatia is considered a ‘magnetic country’ because of its coastline, a destination where almost everyone would like to travel on summer vacation. Lake Balaton, the largest in Europe, located in Hungary, and the Romanian coast are also the top summer destinations preferred by tourists. The Czech Republic and Hungary are travelers’ favorites for spring and autumn, especially since the two capitals, Prague and Budapest, are only good options for city breaks, while Slovakia, Poland and Romania offer the doses of adrenaline and adventures desired by those who love winter and seasonal sports.

Last but not least, the willingness of tourists to travel domestically has increased recently, a change sustained by the pandemic, but their interest differs from one country to another. According to research conducted by Szallas Group & NielsenIQ, Romania ranks last in terms of availability to travel domestically (26%), while Poland is in first place (44.5%) in terms of participation in national tourism.

Another aspect highlighted by the research of the Szallas Group and NielsenIQ is the interest in international travel, in addition to domestic and regional. Although the latter has benefited from a significant increase in the pandemic, the data show that international travel will increase rapidly again in the next three years. Wanting to travel and fully recover from the Covid-19 restriction period, 62% of Poles, 67% of Hungarians and Czechs and 75% of Romanians expressed their intention to travel as much or even more in the coming years than in the pre-pandemic period.

Last but not least, the report shows that cars are the preferred means of transport for tourists traveling domestically and regionally, which explains the expected expansion of European tourism in the coming years.

In conclusion, the industry will benefit from a significant boost in the future, especially since all operators have adapted their businesses according to the evolution of the pandemic and set the directions for the next 3-5 years.