81% of Romanians travelling abroad will rely on digital payments during their holiday

4 out of 5 Romanians who will go on holiday abroad this year plan to pay there by card, smartphone, or smartwatch. One out of three Romanian tourists (35%) plans to spend between €200 and €600 per person for their holidays abroad – all according to the latest Visa CEE Travel and Payment Intentions Study 2023 covering eight CEE markets, including Romania.

More than a fifth (22%) of Romanian tourists want to pay abroad with either a smartphone or a smartwatch. In the region, mobile payments abroad are also popular among tourists from Poland and Hungary (22% and 21% of indications, respectively).

“Romanians have embraced mobile payments not only for domestic transactions but also when travelling, which is convenient considering that Visa credentials can be used to pay in more than 150 currencies in millions of places around the world. Our study shows that when abroad, Romanians are most likely to pay by card or smartphone in restaurants, grocery shops, at souvenir stands, in museums, and amusement parks. And they can do so with the peace of mind that their transactions are secure thanks to tokenization, which replaces the card details with a unique code that only Visa can decipher, thus helping protect the payment details against fraud”, Elena Ungureanu, Country Manager Visa in Romania, said.

More than half of Romanian holidaymakers (51%) plan to use the same payment card abroad as they do at home. Some switch cards when going on holiday abroad, paying there with a different card than the one used at home. It’s most popular among Romanians (25%), Poles (24%), and Hungarians (23%). Three quarters of CEE residents travelling abroad decide on the method of paying on holiday abroad before they leave.