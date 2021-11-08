A castle in Romania in the top 20 Most Insta-Worthy Castles Worldwide

A castle located in Romania is among the top 20 most Instagrammed ones, according to a recent report.

Following the massive hype surrounding the reality series and the ongoing refurbishment of the historic Gwrych Castle for the series, Stokemont.com unveiled the most Insta-worthy castles around the world by looking at the number of hashtags featuring 52 sites — scrupulously selected after analysing various sites as among the world’s most beautiful castles.

The report established that 38 out of the total 52 castles analysed reside in Europe (73%), with one from Romania ranking in the first 20. French, German and Scottish castles dominate the top 20 list with their picturesque castles being a perfect backdrop for Instagram shoots.

Versailles Palace in France topped the list to be the world’s most Instagrammable castle with a sum of 778,961 hashtags on Instagram.

Inspiration for the Disney Castle – Neuschwanstein Castle (photo) in Germany, has made it into the top 3 alongside Prague Castle.

Top 20 World’s Most Instagrammed Castles

Rank Castle Country No. of Hashtags #1 Château de Versailles France 778,961 #2 Neuschwanstein Castle Germany 731,976 #3 Prague Castle Czech Republic 691,007 #4 Edinburgh Castle Scotland 604,000 #5 Mont-Saint-Michel France 559,338 #6 Windsor Castle England 411,554 #7 Osaka Castle Japan 409,266 #8 Alhambra Spain 272,976 #9 Buda Castle Hungary 271,044 #10 Red Fort India 246,192 #11 Pena Palace Portugal 187,235 #12 Eltz Castle Germany 186,935 #13 Himeji Castle Japan 186,790 #14 Heidelberg Castle Germany 136,167 #15 Château de Chambord France 108,288 #16 Chillon Castle Switzerland 105,798 #17 Eilean Donan Scotland 103,200 #18 Bran Castle Romania 96,004 #19 Castel Del Monte Italy 89,507 #20 Stirling Castle Scotland 79,013

Stealing the top spot is Château de Versailles, conquering the list with a total of 778,961 Instagram hashtags as endless streams of tourists visit this suburb located on the outskirts of Paris, merely to catch a glimpse of the baroque splendour.

In second place, with an estimated 1.5 million of tourists stopping over every year to view its iconic limewhite ramparts and blue turrets, is the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany which has amassed 731,976 hashtags on Instagram. Nestled in the Balvarian alps, this fairytale-like edifice built out of a whim back in the 19th century, has inspired the architectural structure of the renowned Disney castle today – as well as appearing in Disney classics like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

Next up on the list in third is Prague Castle. Bagging a total of 691,007 hashtags on Instagram, this medieval castle has been crowned the world’s largest ancient castle according to the Guinness World Records, as it houses a constellation of cultural establishments and historic buildings, giving visitors a lot to snap when visiting.

Not far behind in forth is Edinburgh Castle – steadily perched upon a mighty rock overlooking the city – the fortress has accumulated over 600,000 hashtags by tourists who just couldn’t resist to take this grandiosity to Instagram.

Among the top 20, French, German and Scottish castles were found to dominate the list – with three castles each – as the most Instagrammed castles around the world.

Bran Castle ranks 18th

Bran Castle from Romania ranked 18th, with 96,004 numbers of hashtags. Bran Castle, aka Dracula Castle (for it is believed it was the source of inspiration for Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” novel), is located in Bran mountain resort in Brasov, Transylvania, built “on a steep cliff between Măgura and Dealul Cetăţii (“fortified town’s hill”), with an exceptional view of the nearby hills, Moeciu Valley and Valea Bârsei,” according to the description on its website.

Bran Castle’s construction was completed in 1388, after the office of the Hungarian King Louis the Great – Louis I of Anjou – issued a document in 1377 granting to the people of Brasov (“Kronstadt” – The Crown’s City) the privilege of building a castle. Read about its historical timeline here.

How Bran was associated with Bram Stoker’s Dracula?

Bram Stoker’s character, Dracula, is a Transylvanian Count with a castle located high above a valley perched on a rock with a flowing river below in the Principality of Transylvania.

This character is often confused with Vlad Tepes (Vlad the Impaler), sometimes known as Vlad Dracul, who was a Walachian Prince with a castle, now in ruins, located in the Principality of Wallachia. Because Bran Castle is the only castle in all of Transylvania that actually fits Bram Stoker’s description of Dracula’s Castle, it is known throughout the world as Dracula’s Castle. However, it is wide known that Bran Stoker never visited Romania.