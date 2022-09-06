A guide to Romania for foreign travelers

A trip to Romania can be a truly unique experience, as the whole country has much to offer, both to the enthusiasts of nature and those who admire a good piece of history enclosed in the historical buildings. Every foreign traveler, no matter what country they are planning to visit, needs to get familiar with some travel tips and pieces of safety advice. Here is all you need to know when visiting Romania as a foreign traveler.

Entry requirements and visa

As for now, Romania is not a part of the Schengen area, which means that the citizen of any country, in Europe or from any other place in the world, needs to find out what are the entry requirements for the citizens of the given region. Tourists do not need a visa if they are staying for a shorter period (less than 90 days). In case you are only transitioning through Romania, you are not obliged to apply for any visa or entry permission. Remember, however, that once the country enters the Schengen area, the entry requirements might change. That’s why it’s worth checking the official websites for reliable information before every trip.

Money and budget

When traveling to Romania, you will need to exchange money, as the country has its unique currency – Leu (RON). You can, however, pay by credit card in the majority of places and tourist attractions except for taxis. Cards from major banks, such as MasterCard, VISA, or Maestro are widely accepted. If you want to use cash, remember to search for authorized ATMs to withdraw money. Beware of thieves, as especially in larger cities and tourist attractions, they are a common threat to travelers. When it comes to money, it’s better to be safe than sorry in all regards, including online payments. When shopping online, buying tickets, booking hotels or using various sources of entertainment, always stay protected. Don’t forget to install a piece of reliable antivirus software, and a VPN service and avoid public Wi-Fi. In Romania, you can connect with various entertainment sites, such as streaming platforms or online casinos. Remember, however, to use only safe sites, in the case of gambling platforms, always check the reviews, and opinions and visit reliable trustworthy casinos like Rizk or others.

When it comes to planning your budget, Romania might prove to be a pleasant surprise. In general, it’s not an expensive country to visit. The value-for-money rate is much higher than in some of the other countries of Europe and in general, a trip to Romania is even up to 25% cheaper than to Western Europe.

Public transport

Getting around and exploring Romania is not a challenge, but it does require some planning beforehand. You can get to the majority of big cities by plane, train or car. Traveling through the country is usually based on public transport such as trains or private vehicles. Trains are slower, but relatively cheap, which is a great option if you are planning a trip on a budget. Streets in major cities and highways are in good condition and well-maintained. If you are moving around the country, other roads are usually narrower and in slightly worse condition.

Emergencies

Every traveler should remember about the right travel insurance when visiting Romania. In case of emergency, you can contact either your travel agency or insurance provider as well as local services – medical, fire services and police. The emergency number in Romania is 112. There are English-speaking operators available when necessary, so you should not hesitate to call for help whenever it is necessary. In case of medical emergencies, it might turn out that you will need to be transported to another country, possibly your home country, so that’s when a good insurance policy proves to be invaluable.

Personal safety

Like in any other place around the world, tourists visiting Romania should pay special attention to their personal safety. You must always carry an ID with your photo, but your passport is a valuable item that might get stolen, that’s why it’s advised to keep it in a safe place and carry around a photocopy of it. Keep your personal belonging in your hotel room or close to your body in a cross-bag. Be aware of thieves and never accept food or drink from a stranger.